Heatstroke in pets: Why this year’s early summer is more dangerous than you think

Every year the heat arrives earlier than expected. In Mumbai this time it came in March, and by April, we are experiencing the heat we usually brace for in May. If you feel it, your pet feels it far more, and often much sooner.

Heatstroke in pets is not dramatic. It follows patterns we see repeatedly. A slightly longer walk than usual, a delayed water refill, a quick car stop that stretches to 10 minutes, a balcony that heats up too fast. Most cases I see do not come from neglect. They come from underestimating how quickly things can escalate.

Dogs do not sweat the way we do. Their primary way of losing heat is through panting. When the surrounding air is warm, panting becomes inefficient, and instead of releasing heat, the body begins to retain it.

What is different this year is the heat has arrived before pets have had a chance to adjust. A slow transition to hot allows the body to acclimatise. Without it, even routine activity is risky.

Indoor heat is something pet parents miss. Our homes trap heat. A fan may be running all day, but if the air itself is warm, there is very little relief.

Some pets are more vulnerable. Flat-faced breeds such as pugs and bulldogs have compromised airways, overweight pets carry insulation they do not need in summer, and thick-coated breeds struggle even if they are quiet. Older pets and those with heart or respiratory disease have less reserve. Worryingly, what we are increasingly seeing now is heat stress even in young, healthy dogs.

The early signs are easy to overlook. Faster panting, restlessness, seeking out cooler floors, a bit of drooling, less enthusiasm for activity. This is the stage where things are reversible if you act fast. Move the pet to a cooler space, offer water, and allow them to rest.

Once you start seeing vomiting, disorientation, collapse or seizures, you are no longer dealing with simple overheating. This is heatstroke, and it affects multiple systems, including the brain, the gastrointestinal tract and the clotting system. Even if the pet survives the initial episode, there can be complications over the following days, which is why prevention is more effective than treatment.

The advice we hear every summer still holds. Walk early in the morning or late in the evening, check the ground temperature with your hand, carry water, and never leave a pet in a parked car.

Your dog doesn’t need the same duration of exercise in summer. What they need is an activity that does not push them into overheating. Shorter, slower walks and more frequent breaks work better, alongside indoor engagement.

Hydration also needs more attention than just a bowl of water. Many pets do not drink enough unless encouraged. Offering multiple bowls in different areas of the house helps, as does adding water to meals. Some dogs prefer wider bowls, and many cats drink better from running water. Access to cool floors, shaded areas, and good air circulation goes a long way. Cooling mats can be useful if the pet chooses to use them. Dampening the paws and belly with cool, not ice-cold, water can help with heat loss. It is important to avoid sudden ice baths, as they can worsen shock in a compromised pet.

Grooming is another area where well-meaning decisions can backfire. Clipping a thick coat very short does not always improve heat tolerance, as the coat can act as insulation against heat. Removing it entirely may disrupt natural temperature regulation.

Balconies and terraces can be misleading. They may feel breezy, but the surfaces can heat up significantly through the day. Travel requires planning as well. Even a short car ride can become risky if there are delays or if the cooling fails.

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Heatwaves are lasting longer—a dog that copes on the first day may struggle by the third, because there has not been enough time to recover. So pay attention to small changes. You know what is normal for your pet, and subtle changes can be the first sign that something is wrong.