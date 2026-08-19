The five-minute monthly health check every pet parent should do

Most of us know our pets incredibly well. Yet many pet parents never actually stop to examine their pet from nose to tail unless they are giving them a bath or brushing their coat. The irony is that some of the most important health problems are first detected at home. A small lump, gradual weight loss, or a subtle change in breathing is often noticed by an observant pet parent long before it causes obvious illness. Spending just 5 minutes once a month giving your pet a simple health check can make a remarkable difference. You do not need any medical training to do it. You simply need to know what is normal for your pet.

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From nose to tail Start with the nose and face. A warm or dry nose does not automatically mean a pet is unwell. Instead, look for discharge, swelling, bleeding, anything that seems different from normal. Check both eyes as well. They should be bright and free of redness or excessive discharge.

Next, lift the lips and look inside the mouth. Healthy gums are pink and moist, not pale or red. Check for heavy tartar, broken teeth or red, swollen gums. A persistent change in your pet’s breath is also not normal.

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While you are around the head, have a look inside the ears. A small amount of wax can be normal, but a strong smell, redness, swelling or dark discharge often points to an ear problem.

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Run your hands over your pet’s entire body. This is probably the most valuable part of the examination because your fingers often detect changes before your eyes do. Feel beneath the coat. Check the neck, chest, legs, abdomen and tail for lumps, bumps, swellings or areas that feel painful.

A few months ago, I examined an older Labrador whose owner had noticed a pea-sized lump on his chest. It was not visible beneath his thick coat and was causing no discomfort, but she mentioned it during a routine visit. A simple fine-needle aspiration confirmed an early mast cell tumour. Surgery was straightforward and the outlook was excellent because it was detected early.

Finding a lump does not mean it is cancer. Many lumps are harmless fatty growths, cysts or benign skin masses. The important point is that you cannot tell what a lump is simply by looking at it or feeling it.

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As you continue your examination, pay attention to your pet’s body condition. Can you still feel the ribs without pressing hard? Has your pet developed a rounded abdomen or become thinner recently? For older pets, muscle loss can be just as important as weight loss. A senior dog may weigh the same as six months ago but may have lost muscle over the back legs or shoulders. This can be an early sign of ageing, arthritis or underlying disease.

Do not forget the paws. Check between the toes for grass seeds, cuts, cracked paw pads or overgrown nails.

Take a moment to watch your pet walk naturally across the room. Are they placing weight evenly on all four limbs? Do they hesitate before climbing stairs or jumping on to furniture?

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Know what's normal Finally, spend 30 seconds simply watching your pet breathe while they are resting. Healthy dogs and cats should breathe comfortably and without obvious effort. Persistent coughing, noisy breathing, exaggerated chest movements or panting while resting deserve veterinary attention.

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The purpose of this monthly check is not to diagnose disease. It is to recognise when something has changed. Our pets are incredibly good at adapting to illness, and many continue eating, playing and behaving normally despite developing significant medical problems. Small changes are often the earliest clues we receive.

Five minutes once a month may not sound like much, but it is enough to notice a new lump, recognise weight loss, or identify a subtle change that deserves further investigation. Your pet may never tell you when something is wrong, but if you know what to look for, they often do not have to.

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Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.