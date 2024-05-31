Training your pet to stay calm during a storm
Sudden or loud sounds such as thunder can cause anxiety in pets, but they can be trained to overcome fear
As we struggle through this scorching summer, many of us are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the monsoon. However, for some pet parents, the thunder and lightning that accompany the rains can spell a different story. Noise phobias in pets are more widespread than commonly believed and addressing these fears is crucial for the well-being of our furry friends.