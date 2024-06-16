Why you need to ensure basic obedience training for your pets

Socialise and train your pet and follow housing society guidelines to avoid friction with your neighbours over animals

Let's be honest—not everyone likes pets and some people genuinely fear dogs and cats. This can make it hard for them to understand the bond between pet parents and their furry friends. On the flip side, many pet parents expect everyone to adore their pets. This can lead to conflicts in residential communities.

To avoid trouble in an apartment complex, review the pet policies before moving in. Many communities have rules about the types and sizes of pets allowed and use of designated pet areas. Following guidelines is key to preventing conflicts with the management and fellow residents. Legally, under Section 9 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, housing societies cannot ban pets, but it is still wise to gauge the general attitude of the residents towards pets to ensure that you both feel at home in your new environment.

Housing societies can neither prevent pets from using common facilities like lifts nor impose fines for doing so. However, pet parents have certain responsibilities too. When using the lift, keep your pet on a short leash; people may feel uncomfortable sharing a lift with an off-leash pet. If someone seems uneasy or has allergies, offer to wait for the next elevator or politely ask if they would prefer to take the next one.

Children often don't understand a pet's body language and may unintentionally invade their space. So it is crucial to keep your pet supervised and close to you in the lift or any other common area.

Cleanliness is crucial in shared living spaces. Pet parents should keep their pets well-groomed and free of fleas and ticks. Designate a specific area for your pet to relieve themselves, and always carry poop bags to clean up after them. Pet waste can cause illnesses. Make sure your pet is licensed with your municipal authority to comply with local regulations.

Having well-socialised and trained pets makes apartment living easier. Start socialising your pet from a young age to help them get used to different people, other animals and various situations. This reduces anxiety and aggressive behaviour. Basic obedience training can prevent the pet from jumping on people or pulling on the leash.

Noise is a common complaint in apartments, with dogs barking or cats meowing loudly and disturbing neighbours. Train your pet to minimise noise. Use positive reinforcement techniques to encourage quiet behaviour, and make sure your pet gets plenty of exercise and mental stimulation to reduce restlessness and unnecessary noise.

It’s also essential to train your pet to feel comfortable when left alone for a few hours. This prevents separation anxiety and ensures they don’t become a nuisance when you are not home.

Building a good relationship with neighbours can make apartment living with pets much smoother. Inform your immediate neighbours about your pets and address any concerns they might have. When neighbours are aware of your pet and its behaviour, they are more likely to be understanding if any minor issues arise. This proactive communication fosters a sense of community and helps prevent potential conflicts.

Advocate for the implementation of pet-friendly policies within the housing society, such as designated pet areas, waste disposal stations and guidelines for pet behaviour in common areas. Ensure that all residents, pet owners and non-pet owners adhere to the rules and regulations regarding pets within the housing society. Consistent enforcement of these rules helps maintain harmony and fairness for all residents.

By following this etiquette, pet parents can reduce any potential friction with neighbours and foster a pet-friendly community.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.

