Do not assume that staying indoors automatically keeps pets safe. Polluted air follows us home. Particulate matter settles on shoes, clothes and fur. Wipe the coat and paws after each outdoor trip. Position resting spots away from balconies and windows on high-smog days, and open windows only when the AQI improves. If you have an air purifier, place it in the room your pet occupies most and consider it a healthcare tool rather than a lifestyle luxury.