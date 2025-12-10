Delhi and Mumbai are deep into a polluted winter, and pets are breathing the same toxic air we are. Poor air quality harms pets slowly rather than dramatically, which means the safest approach is to plan the day around the air instead of sticking to routine out of habit.
Check the AQI before stepping out. If the pollution is high, shorten outdoor time and select the least polluted hour for walks. Treat outdoor trips as functional toilet breaks rather than recreation on bad days. Long play sessions should move indoors until conditions improve. For brachycephalics like pugs and Persians, senior pets, overweight pets, and pets recovering from illness, these adjustments are essential. Their respiratory system already works harder and cannot take unnecessary strain.
Polluted days need structured planning. Walk slowly, avoid running, and shift the focus to sniff-based enrichment rather than covering distance. Sniffing games satisfy the brain without demanding intense breathing. Choose quieter streets and avoid traffic junctions, construction zones, burning garbage, and festival areas. If the AQI climbs sharply, cancel non-essential outings.
Do not assume that staying indoors automatically keeps pets safe. Polluted air follows us home. Particulate matter settles on shoes, clothes and fur. Wipe the coat and paws after each outdoor trip. Position resting spots away from balconies and windows on high-smog days, and open windows only when the AQI improves. If you have an air purifier, place it in the room your pet occupies most and consider it a healthcare tool rather than a lifestyle luxury.
Wedding and firecracker season make things worse. Plan toilet breaks earlier in the evening and skip places with outdoor celebrations. Replace collars with harnesses because they eliminate pressure on the airway.
Know the early signals of respiratory strain. Most pollution-driven diseases begin quietly with mild eye discharge, sneezing, an intermittent dry cough, or reduced stamina after a short walk. A dog that enjoys 20 minutes outdoors may want to come home sooner. A cat that loves sitting on the balcony may avoid windows completely. Heavy panting at rest, noisy breathing, bluish gums, night-time coughing or sudden lethargy require veterinary attention right away. Pets with heart or lung disease should not miss checkups during this season.
Keep vaccinations and deworming updated. Maintain hydration carefully because dry airways become irritated easily. Avoid scented candles, incense, and strong cleaning chemicals because they add avoidable irritants to already stressed airways. If your pet has allergies or chronic skin or ear disease, consult your veterinarian for preventive support.
Pollution affects behaviour too. Dogs and cats experience the world mainly through smell. When the smog dulls scents, outdoor time becomes less interesting and sometimes uncomfortable. This sensory deprivation can present as moodiness, anxiety, or clinginess.
Prevent emotional stress by planning indoor enrichment. For dogs, use puzzle feeders, scent trails, stuffed toys, tug games, indoor fetch to satisfy the brain. Cats need climbing spots, scratchers, window perches during low-pollution hours and wand toys. Mental fulfilment prevents boredom and destructive behaviour when outdoor time is reduced.
Focus on small daily habits that protect lung health. Wash bedding more frequently because pollutants collect heavily on fabric. Groom regularly to reduce dust trapped in the coat. When people return from polluted outdoor environments, ask them to wash their hands before hugging or playing with the pet.
Weekends need planning as well. On extremely polluted days, skip hikes and picnics. Choose indoor playdates, agility sessions and trick-training workshops.
With planning and awareness, winter can remain safe for pets even when the air outside is not.
Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.