How pétanque found a home in Puducherry

There are many things “French” that Pondicherry (now Puducherry) inherited and chose to keep, like its boulevards, the mustard-yellow villas, streets with French names, patisseries offering macaroons and croissants. But of all these, there is perhaps one cultural addition that was never flaunted like the others and therefore had little reason to endure. And yet pétanque has done so, and finds itself in the spotlight today.
This ball game, originating in France, was played by colonialists based in Puducherry but it was their game, not one that locals took up and played. The story of Puducherry’s love affair with the game begins elsewhere. From the late 1800s till about 2001, a section of Pondicherrians joined the French military service, and were posted variously in France or her colonies—Reunion Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, Madagascar. Most returned home to Puducherry on completing their service (15 years at least), with a pension that made life comfortable. Pétanque became a way to stay busy, active and connected. They played wherever there was a small ground available. They formed clubs and hosted friendly matches, and taught their sons, but rarely their daughters, to play it. Not unlike cricket, a game that arrived in India with the British colonisers but became a much loved tradition.
Pétanque itself is not very old, with its beginnings in Marseilles, France, in the early 1900s, where it developed as an adaption of the game of boules. Where boules required the player to run a few steps before throwing a ball, in pétanque the player stands at a fixed spot, giving it its name, from a Provençal word meaning “fixed feet”. It became popular fairly quickly, and players grew in numbers and tournaments were played. It spread to neighbouring countries too, leading to the formation of the Fédération Internationale de Pétanque et Jeu Provençal in the mid-1900s. The unexpected chapter in pétanque’s history is of how it became a colonial legacy, and continues to thrive in so many parts of the world.
THE GAME THAT STAYED
By late afternoon, when the heat has abated, any available patch of ground in Puducherry transforms into a pétanque court. Often, the players are all male and the game involves a set of large metal balls, and a small wooden one. Games are taken seriously and if you stop to watch, you’ll see the measuring tape come out at regular intervals as discussions on which team scored a point take place. On most days, the game continues well until the sun goes down.
Puducherry has nearly 4,000 players today, according to the New Pétanque Association of Pondicherry (NPAP), which formally started as the Pondicherry Pétanque Association in 1991 and was registered as NPAP in 2011. Alice Andrews, 33, a former sound engineer from Chennai who now lives in Puducherry, took up pétanque during the covid-19 lockdown. With nowhere to go, and his grandmother’s yard available to him, this became a pastime. His uncle played the game and Andrews joined him and his pétanque club, the Veerammamunivar Sports Club. Here, he picked up more skills and lessons from older, seasoned players.
I get a quick guide to the game from Andrews: A professional court is meant to be 4x15 metres, but here, players take whatever patch of ground is available. The jack or cochonnet is a small wooden ball—smaller than a golf ball and lighter—that sits 6-10m from the player. The game unfolds around the jack. There are six steel balls—boule in French or gundu in Tamil—fist-sized and weighing about 650-800g each. Two teams play off each other. A team can have 1-3 players.
The player stands within a circle, facing the jack and aims the ball. Landing close to the jack earns a point. The opponent moves, choosing to point (throw closer to the jack) or shoot (knock the opponent’s ball away). The team which is behind takes over and plays until they score a point. And so it continues, until one team scores 13 points to win. There’s a technique to throwing the ball, which comes with practice, and there’s strategy in whether you aim to score a point, or go on the offensive and thwart your opponent’s chances.
While professional pétanque can be demanding because of the adherence to more rules, calling for greater tactical skills, discipline, focus, at its heart, it has been a social game, and that’s best embodied in Puducherry’s street corner plays. “Pétanque brings people together,” Andrews says. For those who play it, it’s an everyday affair. He calls it “a stress buster”. “If I miss a day, I feel it.”
The Veerammamunivar Club (named for an Italian Jesuit priest who was given a Tamil name) to which he belongs is one of 46 clubs that come under NPAP. Clubs take turns to host a bi-monthly tournament; these are three-day events with as many as 400 teams registering. The most recent tournament in August saw 43 clubs sending 420 doubles teams (840 players). Each of these events begin with the host sending out invitations to the other clubs to participate. Once teams register, the knockout fixture is generated; this is now done using software that was developed locally last year, replacing long hours spent manually doing it.
Tournament days see a huge turnout, several rounds of pétanque, local celebrities, snacks and refreshments—“a jolly event”, as Viodhakar Ducloux, president, NPAP, describes it. Ducloux, 61, a painter by profession, has been playing pétanque for 41 years, learning it from his father.
The game has been a Puducherry fixture for nearly as long as it has existed, a century and some. The military retirees are now a small and dwindling faction as fewer Franco Pondicherrians are choosing the services. Yet, despite that, there’s never been a shortage of players or interest in the game.
*****
Bhawani Singh, 42, from Jaipur holds the record for the highest number of medals (19) won by an Indian at international transplant games tournaments, most of them from pétanque. Until 2023, he had never heard of the game.
He was 19 years old when he underwent a kidney transplant, but it was several years before he learnt about the existence of transplant games or sporting events for recipients of an organ transplant, chosen for their safety and suitability. “What gave me the confidence was seeing other transplant recipients participating in sports and living active, normal lives. I realised that having a transplant did not mean that I had to limit my dreams. Instead, it gave me a new reason to stay fit and make the most of the second chance I had received,” says Singh.
There is a roster of games that are considered suitable, like darts, archery and football, some modified for the needs of these players. For instance, in archery, says Singh, the target is at 30m (standard international distance is 50m), or in football where a lot of rules are in place to ensure the players’ safety, such as no slide tackling.
Singh began participating in 2016, going on to national level tournaments in darts, bowling, lawn bowls and pétanque. In 2023, an Indian contingent was being readied for the World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia, with the support of Organ India, an organisation promoting organ donation. One of the games listed was pétanque. No one had heard of it, let alone played it.
The training camp took place in Faridabad, Haryana. One of the trainers was Vijay Yadav, an athlete who had donated a kidney to his wife. Yadav came with a set of boules that he had bought while working in France. He showed them the basics of the game, and with that knowledge, they added pétanque to their list. The game was not too difficult for the players to pick up.
The team was headed to Perth. Singh won a silver in the pétanque singles, and returned after purchasing his own set of pétanque boules—which are notoriously hard to buy here. Starting last month, the French brand OBUT is available in Puducherry.
Following the games, Singh and a few other athletes decided to seek a coach. The internet pointed them to Puducherry and they reached out to NPAP. In July that year, Singh and three other transplant recipients landed in Puducherry. In about 15 days, Singh says, they were able to grasp the fundamentals but the training showed them what they needed to build on towards professional play. He has since gone to play at various transplant tournaments in Asia and at the World Games, and will be participating in the World Transplant Games in Belgium again next year.
One of NPAP’s players who met the transplant players was Jadine Kumar. The 34-year-old had started playing pétanque at age 13, learning it from his father and other family members. In 2013, he was diagnosed with advanced renal failure and received a cadaver transplant in 2014. As his recovery progressed, he resumed pétanque. Meeting Singh and the transplant team, he says, brought him in contact with others like himself.
“I felt confident when I met other kidney recipients who were still alive and playing even 10-20 years after their transplant.” He joined them the following year for a tournament in Thailand, winning silver. Earlier this year, Kumar teamed up with Singh at the 2nd Asian Transplant Petanque Open Championship, Bangkok, Thailand and the duo won silver.
Pétanque is finding a growing acceptance with the transplant recipients’ community in India as it is a low-impact sport but doesn’t compromise the sporting experience, gives the players a great outlet to stay active, and comes with a welcome social side to it.
While many of the players are recipients of a kidney, some have had liver and heart transplants. In fact, the modern form of the game was created when Jules Lenoir, a French boule player afflicted with rheumatism adapted it to suit his limitations, primarily in how it calls for the player to stand in one spot to throw the boule.