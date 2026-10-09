How pétanque found a home in Puducherry

There are many things “French” that Pondicherry (now Puducherry) inherited and chose to keep, like its boulevards, the mustard-yellow villas, streets with French names, patisseries offering macaroons and croissants. But of all these, there is perhaps one cultural addition that was never flaunted like the others and therefore had little reason to endure. And yet pétanque has done so, and finds itself in the spotlight today.
There are many things “French” that Pondicherry (now Puducherry) inherited and chose to keep, like its boulevards, the mustard-yellow villas, streets with French names, patisseries offering macaroons and croissants. But of all these, there is perhaps one cultural addition that was never flaunted like the others and therefore had little reason to endure. And yet pétanque has done so, and finds itself in the spotlight today.
This ball game, originating in France, was played by colonialists based in Puducherry but it was their game, not one that locals took up and played. The story of Puducherry’s love affair with the game begins elsewhere. From the late 1800s till about 2001, a section of Pondicherrians joined the French military service, and were posted variously in France or her colonies—Reunion Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, Madagascar. Most returned home to Puducherry on completing their service (15 years at least), with a pension that made life comfortable. Pétanque became a way to stay busy, active and connected. They played wherever there was a small ground available. They formed clubs and hosted friendly matches, and taught their sons, but rarely their daughters, to play it. Not unlike cricket, a game that arrived in India with the British colonisers but became a much loved tradition.
This ball game, originating in France, was played by colonialists based in Puducherry but it was their game, not one that locals took up and played. The story of Puducherry’s love affair with the game begins elsewhere. From the late 1800s till about 2001, a section of Pondicherrians joined the French military service, and were posted variously in France or her colonies—Reunion Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, Madagascar. Most returned home to Puducherry on completing their service (15 years at least), with a pension that made life comfortable. Pétanque became a way to stay busy, active and connected. They played wherever there was a small ground available. They formed clubs and hosted friendly matches, and taught their sons, but rarely their daughters, to play it. Not unlike cricket, a game that arrived in India with the British colonisers but became a much loved tradition.
Pétanque itself is not very old, with its beginnings in Marseilles, France, in the early 1900s, where it developed as an adaption of the game of boules. Where boules required the player to run a few steps before throwing a ball, in pétanque the player stands at a fixed spot, giving it its name, from a Provençal word meaning “fixed feet”. It became popular fairly quickly, and players grew in numbers and tournaments were played. It spread to neighbouring countries too, leading to the formation of the Fédération Internationale de Pétanque et Jeu Provençal in the mid-1900s. The unexpected chapter in pétanque’s history is of how it became a colonial legacy, and continues to thrive in so many parts of the world.
THE GAME THAT STAYED
By late afternoon, when the heat has abated, any available patch of ground in Puducherry transforms into a pétanque court. Often, the players are all male and the game involves a set of large metal balls, and a small wooden one. Games are taken seriously and if you stop to watch, you’ll see the measuring tape come out at regular intervals as discussions on which team scored a point take place. On most days, the game continues well until the sun goes down.
Puducherry has nearly 4,000 players today, according to the New Pétanque Association of Pondicherry (NPAP), which formally started as the Pondicherry Pétanque Association in 1991 and was registered as NPAP in 2011. Alice Andrews, 33, a former sound engineer from Chennai who now lives in Puducherry, took up pétanque during the covid-19 lockdown. With nowhere to go, and his grandmother’s yard available to him, this became a pastime. His uncle played the game and Andrews joined him and his pétanque club, the Veerammamunivar Sports Club. Here, he picked up more skills and lessons from older, seasoned players.
I get a quick guide to the game from Andrews: A professional court is meant to be 4x15 metres, but here, players take whatever patch of ground is available. The jack or cochonnet is a small wooden ball—smaller than a golf ball and lighter—that sits 6-10m from the player. The game unfolds around the jack. There are six steel balls—boule in French or gundu in Tamil—fist-sized and weighing about 650-800g each. Two teams play off each other. A team can have 1-3 players.
The player stands within a circle, facing the jack and aims the ball. Landing close to the jack earns a point. The opponent moves, choosing to point (throw closer to the jack) or shoot (knock the opponent’s ball away). The team which is behind takes over and plays until they score a point. And so it continues, until one team scores 13 points to win. There’s a technique to throwing the ball, which comes with practice, and there’s strategy in whether you aim to score a point, or go on the offensive and thwart your opponent’s chances.
While professional pétanque can be demanding because of the adherence to more rules, calling for greater tactical skills, discipline, focus, at its heart, it has been a social game, and that’s best embodied in Puducherry’s street corner plays. “Pétanque brings people together,” Andrews says. For those who play it, it’s an everyday affair. He calls it “a stress buster”. “If I miss a day, I feel it.”
The Veerammamunivar Club (named for an Italian Jesuit priest who was given a Tamil name) to which he belongs is one of 46 clubs that come under NPAP. Clubs take turns to host a bi-monthly tournament; these are three-day events with as many as 400 teams registering. The most recent tournament in August saw 43 clubs sending 420 doubles teams (840 players). Each of these events begin with the host sending out invitations to the other clubs to participate. Once teams register, the knockout fixture is generated; this is now done using software that was developed locally last year, replacing long hours spent manually doing it.
Tournament days see a huge turnout, several rounds of pétanque, local celebrities, snacks and refreshments—“a jolly event”, as Viodhakar Ducloux, president, NPAP, describes it. Ducloux, 61, a painter by profession, has been playing pétanque for 41 years, learning it from his father.
The game has been a Puducherry fixture for nearly as long as it has existed, a century and some. The military retirees are now a small and dwindling faction as fewer Franco Pondicherrians are choosing the services. Yet, despite that, there’s never been a shortage of players or interest in the game.
*****
Bhawani Singh, 42, from Jaipur holds the record for the highest number of medals (19) won by an Indian at international transplant games tournaments, most of them from pétanque. Until 2023, he had never heard of the game.
He was 19 years old when he underwent a kidney transplant, but it was several years before he learnt about the existence of transplant games or sporting events for recipients of an organ transplant, chosen for their safety and suitability. “What gave me the confidence was seeing other transplant recipients participating in sports and living active, normal lives. I realised that having a transplant did not mean that I had to limit my dreams. Instead, it gave me a new reason to stay fit and make the most of the second chance I had received,” says Singh.
There is a roster of games that are considered suitable, like darts, archery and football, some modified for the needs of these players. For instance, in archery, says Singh, the target is at 30m (standard international distance is 50m), or in football where a lot of rules are in place to ensure the players’ safety, such as no slide tackling.
Singh began participating in 2016, going on to national level tournaments in darts, bowling, lawn bowls and pétanque. In 2023, an Indian contingent was being readied for the World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia, with the support of Organ India, an organisation promoting organ donation. One of the games listed was pétanque. No one had heard of it, let alone played it.
The training camp took place in Faridabad, Haryana. One of the trainers was Vijay Yadav, an athlete who had donated a kidney to his wife. Yadav came with a set of boules that he had bought while working in France. He showed them the basics of the game, and with that knowledge, they added pétanque to their list. The game was not too difficult for the players to pick up.
The team was headed to Perth. Singh won a silver in the pétanque singles, and returned after purchasing his own set of pétanque boules—which are notoriously hard to buy here. Starting last month, the French brand OBUT is available in Puducherry.
Following the games, Singh and a few other athletes decided to seek a coach. The internet pointed them to Puducherry and they reached out to NPAP. In July that year, Singh and three other transplant recipients landed in Puducherry. In about 15 days, Singh says, they were able to grasp the fundamentals but the training showed them what they needed to build on towards professional play. He has since gone to play at various transplant tournaments in Asia and at the World Games, and will be participating in the World Transplant Games in Belgium again next year.
One of NPAP’s players who met the transplant players was Jadine Kumar. The 34-year-old had started playing pétanque at age 13, learning it from his father and other family members. In 2013, he was diagnosed with advanced renal failure and received a cadaver transplant in 2014. As his recovery progressed, he resumed pétanque. Meeting Singh and the transplant team, he says, brought him in contact with others like himself.
“I felt confident when I met other kidney recipients who were still alive and playing even 10-20 years after their transplant.” He joined them the following year for a tournament in Thailand, winning silver. Earlier this year, Kumar teamed up with Singh at the 2nd Asian Transplant Petanque Open Championship, Bangkok, Thailand and the duo won silver.
Pétanque is finding a growing acceptance with the transplant recipients’ community in India as it is a low-impact sport but doesn’t compromise the sporting experience, gives the players a great outlet to stay active, and comes with a welcome social side to it.
While many of the players are recipients of a kidney, some have had liver and heart transplants. In fact, the modern form of the game was created when Jules Lenoir, a French boule player afflicted with rheumatism adapted it to suit his limitations, primarily in how it calls for the player to stand in one spot to throw the boule.
With Singh’s interest in the game, Jaipur now has a pétanque ground in Mansarovar, started with NPAP’s support in April with 16 players, seven of whom have played internationally. Singh adds that it’s caught the attention of people, not limited to transplant recipients and that his 12-year-old daughter too joins him for a game sometimes.
*****
BREAKING THE BARRIERS
In 2023, the NPAP began looking outwards at global pétanque events. Pétanque is not officially recognised in India, and teams can only enter in the Open category and not as an Indian contingent. Yet, the teams pose with the Indian flag, year after year, at international events. Andrews and his partner, Arul Nathan, won eight rounds, in the 2023 Malaysian Open reaching the quarter-finals and losing to a team from Cambodia. Both the Malaysian and Thailand Open are now on the NPAP’s annual calendar. Cambodia has also extended an invitation.
With no formal backing, the players have to raise their own funds for travel, stay and play. This has meant they arrive with little time to acclimatise, practise and be in the best physical and mental state. On the bright side, these trips have shown them how they compare with international players. “At least 25-30 players are of high, international standard,” says Ducloux.
For Puducherry’s pétanque players, the gap lies not in talent but in their access to facilities. The courts, for one. “There is a big difference in the courts,” says Ducloux. “In Thailand, the court is made of packed earth topped with gravel.” Here, in Puducherry, there are no professional courts to gain practice. Andrews compares it to a casual game of badminton played outside our homes and streets versus professional practice in an indoor court. If players are to raise their game, they need better infrastructure. And that’s just one missing piece.
The other is the need for government recognition. This would attract more players and bring funds to promote the game properly, including setting up the necessary infrastructure. For Andrews, it would open doors for youth, offering a healthy pastime and pursuit, and perhaps even a career pathway as a team representing India. “There are 128 countries where pétanque is played. India has a good chance to win gold,” he says.
During their travels, they have also come to see how, everywhere they’ve played, women are equally represented. In Puducherry, it has been a men’s sport. But this too has started to change.
*****
Eric Pouzaint, a farmer from France who moved to Puducherry in 2021, was keen to engage socially with locals. The daily pétanque games in his neighbourhood, Kuruchikuppam, caught his eye. Pouzaint had played the game back home but never as a serious player. He started joining the men every evening to play, no matter that he was the lone Frenchman in a mostly Tamil-speaking group. He couldn’t help but notice that only men played it. Back home in the countryside, he says, his grandmother at 94 would go out to play once a week, it was an occasion to meet people.
A newspaper article on tourism got him thinking about how pétanque could promote tourism in Puducherry. Around this time, Andrews returned from the tournament in Thailand, says Pouzaint, with much praise for the women players. This, in turn, led to the idea of hosting a mixed tournament. As the idea took shape, it grew into a project for women’s pétanque.
When Pouzaint asked Fathima, 55, who worked in his house, if she would come and play, Fathima asked, “Will ma’am be there?” So, Julie, Pouzaint’s architect wife, joined in. On a Friday afternoon in February, Pouzaint and Julie waited in Kuruchikuppam, with two sets of pétanque boules. Fathima arrived, as promised, bringing her friend Nicole, also a Pondicherrian who had previously worked as a nanny with a French family.
Week after week, Pouzaint and Julie showed up at the ground on Friday at 4.30pm. Fathima and Nicole were among the regulars and often brought their friends from the neighbourhood. Some women tried it once, some stopped because their husbands didn’t like them playing, but a few took to the game, and pursued it with much interest. The women from the French consular community too came, and there were among them who had not played pétanque before. Children tagged along. The men’s group playing in the same ground, at first a bit aloof, soon opened up, coming forward to share tips and tactics. The ground, on Friday evenings, started to look like a fun gathering of families.
Seven months later, there are nearly 40 women in the group. Not everyone shows up every week but enough do to keep a lively game going. The games are coordinated via a WhatsApp group by Nicole and Christel Rose Ledent.
Ledent is in her early 50s and arrived last year from Belgium to make her home in Puducherry. “I would go for a walk every evening and see the men playing pétanque. One day, I saw women playing and stopped to watch—this was new.” She signed up and hasn’t looked back.
Nicole, 46, says she enjoys her weekly game days. “We are housewives or working women. This gives us time to socialise and enjoy.” Fathima in her sari, pallu tucked in, often comes forward to show new arrivals the basics. She has never missed a Friday.
One evening, I head over to try my hand at pétanque. The mood is light, the sea is behind me. There’s a babble of French, Tamil, some English, sounds I have come to associate with this town. Someone shows me the ropes and I throw a ball and get a lucky hit. Later, walking back home, I imagine people seem friendlier. Someone calls out approvingly, “You are playing pétanque!” After four years of living here, it’s taken a few metal balls to break barriers.
The women’s group has changed the perception of the game as a pursuit for a select group of men and boys. With women playing, the circle seems to have opened up and someone like me can consider walking up to ask questions and try my hand at it.
Among the motley mix of locals, out-of-towners and French, despite language barriers, communication feels easy. The women range in age from their early 20s to those well into their 60s. There is no age limit, no sporting outfit needed… the barrier to entry is remarkably low. Fathima in her sari, someone in their shorts, dresses, everything goes.
In June, the NPAP organised a pétanque tournament with two events—a women’s doubles and a mixed triples—on the ground at the far end of the Promenade. Ninety-five players registered, 45 of them were women. This was the first women’s pétanque tournament in Puducherry.
In the days leading up to the tournament, there were more frequent practice sessions. Nicole and Ledent showed up every evening, as players practised a game they had not long ago, never played. Andrews and NPAP’s top players volunteered as coaches.
On the morning of the tournament, several male pétanque players were there, half-coaching, half-cheering the women. I was asked to fill in when a team was one player short. I learnt that luck alone was not going to win me a point, that you don’t flick your wrist but use your forearm to throw the ball. My poor pétanque skills were soon noticed and taken advantage of by my opponent.
Curiously enough, none of the other former French settlements, Mahe, Karaikal or Yanam, have developed a similar culture of pétanque. Instead, it has found players across India in eight states, including Maharashtra, Odisha, Haryana and Delhi. In some instances, the game has travelled because someone discovered it in Puducherry and carried it onwards. India’s affiliation to the international pétanque federation is held by the Pétanque India Association (PIA) in New Delhi for the sole reason that someone there thought to apply for it long before the NPAP did.
With the growing attention on the game, there is a greater desire to position Puducherry as the centre of pétanque in India. The NPAP is in talks with PIA because there can be only one affiliation per country and having it will give the NPAP the necessary leverage to promote the game.
*****
Kumar, like Andrews and Ducloux, is inspired by how pétanque has been developed in Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand. “We play it like a street game,” he says. “In Thailand, children were brought for training to academies and it’s very professionally done.”
Ducloux imagines tournaments on the Beach Road, of taking it to schools, professional-grade courts and greater support for it. He speaks of setting up a pétanque academy to train, extending it to students, tourists and anyone interested in it. It could draw people, as spectators and participants. On an August weekend, Ledent played host to a group of students from the Alliance Francaise de Bangalore, whose itinerary included a game of pétanque. This feels like the beginning of something bigger.
There are new ambitions for pétanque. The timing can’t be better as Puducherry is reclaiming its French connection, the thread that defines its identity and draws tourists, in its architecture, in food and even in language. To this mix is now the unlikely addition of pétanque but perhaps its most egalitarian one.
Veronese Antoine, 84, is a retired military veteran. He served in France and Germany between 1961 and 1989 and on retirement, returned home to Puducherry. “In the army, you become very close to the people you serve with. After retirement, pétanque gave us the same feeling—meeting friends, talking, laughing and spending time together. It also kept us active.” In his time, he says, it was a game that older men or military veterans played.
“Today, when I see young people, women and new players taking interest in pétanque, I feel that something from our generation is continuing. For me, that is very special. We played because of our memories and friendship. Now the new generation can create their own memories with the same game. I hope one day people will know Pondicherry not only for its French history, but also as an important place for pétanque in India.”
Aravinda Anantharaman is a Lounge columnist.