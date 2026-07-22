Is your dog a fussy eater or is it a health issue? What every pet owner should know

My dog has always been a fussy eater.” It is one of the most common sentences I hear in the consulting room. Sometimes that is true. Some pets genuinely have strong food preferences. But more often, a change in appetite is one of the earliest signs that something else is wrong.

A recent patient, an eight-year-old Golden Retriever, had become selective with his meals over months. His family had tried everything and were convinced they simply had a fussy dog. An oral examination revealed the real problem: a painful fractured tooth and advanced dental disease.

Pets are remarkably good at adapting to pain. They rarely stop eating overnight. Instead, they eat slowly, leave food behind, chew on one side, avoid hard kibble or lose enthusiasm for meals.

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Dental disease is one of the most common reasons for a reduced appetite, particularly in older pets. Dogs and cats instinctively hide pain, so the absence of crying or discomfort does not mean their mouths are healthy. By the time owners notice bad breath or difficulty chewing, the disease is well established.

Hidden pain Pain elsewhere in the body can have a similar effect. Pets living with chronic pain often lose interest in food because they do not feel well. Many owners are surprised to find that once pain is treated, both appetite and energy levels improve.

Digestive disorders are another possibility. Stomach inflammation, pancreatitis, food intolerance or intestinal disease may all cause pets to become selective eaters. Some animals approach their bowl enthusiastically, take a few mouthfuls and then walk away because eating makes them feel uncomfortable.

Cats deserve special attention because they respond very differently to poor appetite. A healthy cat that suddenly stops eating should never be ignored. Unlike dogs, cats are at risk of developing hepatic lipidosis, commonly known as fatty liver disease, after relatively short periods without adequate food.

Sudden changes Not every change in appetite is caused by illness. Stress, moving house, boarding, construction work, a new pet or even relocating the food bowl can affect eating habits, particularly in cats.

Many owners unintentionally make the problem worse by constantly changing diets. Breakfast is refused, so chicken is added. When that is ignored, paneer appears. Before long, the pet has learnt that waiting usually results in something more interesting. Constantly negotiating meals makes it difficult to know whether a pet is genuinely unwell or holding out for a new item.

There are also situations where a poor appetite warrants immediate veterinary attention, like repeated vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal swelling, blood in vomit or stools, difficulty breathing, pale gums or complete refusal to eat.

This is also why routine wellness checks become increasingly important as pets age. Kidney disease, liver disease, heart disease, hormonal disorders, dental disease and even some cancers often begin with subtle changes that are easy to overlook at home. A thorough examination, combined with routine blood and urine testing, can detect many of these conditions before they become obvious.

Cats are a good example. Chronic kidney disease is a common illness in older cats, yet many continue behaving normally. Routine screening often identifies these changes months before owners notice obvious signs.

Of course, some pets really are fussy eaters. The difference is consistency. A dog that has always preferred one flavour is very different from a dog whose eating habits suddenly change. As veterinarians, we are rarely worried about established quirks. We become interested when a pet starts behaving differently from what is normal for them.

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Our pets rarely tell us when something hurts. They communicate through small changes in behaviour that are easy to dismiss. Paying attention to it can make the difference between finding a problem early and discovering it only after the disease has progressed.