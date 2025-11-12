Protecting our pets: Simple steps to reduce cancer risk

Every November, cancer awareness messages flood our social media feeds. We think of humans first, but pets suffer from cancer too. It is one of the most common life-limiting diseases in older dogs and cats, yet many families are unaware that some everyday choices can influence risk. Genetics matter, but environment and long-term habits matter as well. Cancer prevention is about understanding where risk lies and making steady choices that protect health over the years.

Excess weight is an easy yet very big risk to overlook. A round dog or cat may look cute, but fat is biologically active. It releases inflammatory chemicals that interfere with normal immune surveillance and make it easier for damaged cells to survive. Overweight dogs have a higher risk of mammary tumours and bladder cancer. Overweight cats live in a state of metabolic strain that fuels inflammation. Keeping weight in check is not dramatic. It is measured meals, accurate calorie intake, fewer casual treats, and daily movement.

Reproductive hormones shape cancer risk significantly. Spaying female dogs and cats before their first heat dramatically reduces the chance of mammary cancer. With each heat cycle that passes, that protection weakens. Spaying also prevents ovarian and uterine cancers. Neutering male dogs prevents testicular cancer, and this becomes especially important in males with undescended testicles. Testicles left in the abdomen or groin are at a far higher risk of becoming cancerous and should always be surgically removed. Neutering also reduces certain prostate issues, though timing can vary by breed. These decisions are medical, not just behavioural.

Tobacco smoke is an avoidable and potent carcinogen for pets. Dogs inhale smoke particles that lodge in the nasal passages and lungs. Cats groom residue off their coat and swallow carcinogens. Pets in smoking households face increased risks of nasal and lung cancer in dogs and oral cancer in cats. There is no safe indoor smoking practice around animals. If you smoke, do it outside, wash your hands, and change clothing before cuddling your pet. They breathe what you breathe, and their systems are more vulnerable.

Chronic irritation and inflammation quietly raise risk, too. Persistent ear infections, long-standing skin allergies, repeated licking or chewing of the same area, and ongoing gastrointestinal upset all create an environment where healthy cells are repeatedly stressed. Most chronic inflammation will not lead to cancer, but some cancers arise where tissue has been irritated for years. Early and consistent management of allergic skin disease, chronic ear issues, or recurrent stomach problems protects long-term tissue health. Even joint disease plays a role. Severe, long-standing arthritis has been associated with histiocytic sarcoma, a type of aggressive cancer, in some dogs, likely linked to chronic immune activation in damaged joints. Controlling inflammation, weight, and pain in arthritic dogs is not only about comfort. It is part of long-term prevention of a far deadlier disease.

Parasites and microbes deserve a mention too. Persistent infections strain the immune system and may contribute to malignant change over time. Helicobacter, a type of bacteria known for its association with stomach cancer in humans, is being investigated in pets for similar relevance. Chronic stomach irritation is never ideal. Routine deworming, timely parasite control, healthy gut support, and veterinary assessment for frequent vomiting or reflux are essential for early diagnosis and prevention.

Vaccinations matter here too, especially in cats. Feline leukaemia virus is a preventable infection strongly linked to lymphoma, which is a cancer without a cure. Cats who roam outdoors, live in multi-cat environments, or have unknown vaccination histories are vulnerable. Testing and vaccinating at-risk cats prevents an infectious pathway to cancer. Good vaccination decisions are not just about avoiding viral disease. They can block a cancer trigger entirely.

Modern living brings chemical exposure, particularly in Indian homes where strong disinfectants, phenyl-based cleaners, mosquito fogging, insect sprays, and routine building fumigation are common. Pets walk, lie, and groom on treated surfaces. Garden chemicals and lawn treatments have been linked to lymphoma in dogs. You do not need to sanitise your house into sterility, but thoughtful choices help. Choose pet-friendly cleaning products where possible, dilute strong solutions, ventilate well after pest control, and wipe paws after walks on treated grounds.

Air quality is another underestimated factor. Our pets breathe the same polluted urban air and spend more time close to the ground, where particulate matter concentrates. Long-term inhalation contributes to chronic inflammation. On poor AQI days, walk dogs early or late, avoid traffic-heavy roads, ventilate on cleaner days, and limit incense and heavy aerosols at home. Air purifiers can help senior pets, brachycephalic breeds, and those with respiratory issues.

Water quality also matters. Tap water can vary in mineral content and contamination depending on the region and building plumbing. Industrial pollutants and heavy metals accumulate over time. Offering filtered drinking water is simple insurance. Use stainless steel or ceramic bowls instead of worn plastics, which can leach chemicals into water and food.

We cannot guarantee a cancer-free life for our pets, but we can meaningfully shift risk through small changes in the choices we make for them.