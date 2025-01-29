How to keep your cat's teeth healthy
SummaryPreventive dental care is vital for cats since they instinctively hide pain. Here are the telltale signs to watch out for
Oliver, a seven-year-old cat, was brought to the clinic after his parent noticed he was no longer his usual self, avoiding his favourite kibble and spending time in a corner. When she mentioned his occasional pawing at his face, we immediately suspected a dental issue. Oliver had severe gingivitis, coupled with a painful condition known as a resorptive lesion on one of his molars. This story is far more common than many cat parents realise. Tooth infections in cats are pervasive yet often overlooked until they’re causing significant discomfort.
Dental health is a critical aspect of a cat’s overall well-being, yet it’s frequently neglected. Studies suggest that more than 50% of cats over the age of three show signs of dental disease. Despite these numbers, many cats silently suffer, as they instinctively hide pain.