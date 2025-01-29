How to keep your cat's teeth healthy

Oliver, a seven-year-old cat, was brought to the clinic after his parent noticed he was no longer his usual self, avoiding his favourite kibble and spending time in a corner. When she mentioned his occasional pawing at his face, we immediately suspected a dental issue. Oliver had severe gingivitis, coupled with a painful condition known as a resorptive lesion on one of his molars. This story is far more common than many cat parents realise. Tooth infections in cats are pervasive yet often overlooked until they’re causing significant discomfort.

Dental health is a critical aspect of a cat’s overall well-being, yet it’s frequently neglected. Studies suggest that more than 50% of cats over the age of three show signs of dental disease. Despite these numbers, many cats silently suffer, as they instinctively hide pain.

One of the most common dental afflictions is periodontal disease. This condition begins with plaque accumulation on one of the teeth. If not addressed, the plaque hardens into tartar, leading to inflammation of the gums, or gingivitis. Over time, untreated gingivitis progresses to periodontitis, where the tissues surrounding the tooth become damaged, potentially causing tooth loss. Periodontal disease isn’t just limited to the mouth; the bacteria can enter the bloodstream, affecting vital organs like the heart and kidneys. It could be fatal.

Another prevalent issue is feline odontoclastic resorptive lesions (FORLs), a painful condition where the tooth’s structure is gradually broken down. While the cause remains uncertain, it’s believed to be linked to an overactive immune response. Cats with FORLs often exhibit discomfort when eating, particularly with hard foods, and may display unusual behaviour like tilting their head while chewing or throwing the food back out into their plate.

Cats can also suffer from stomatitis, a severe inflammation of the mouth and gums. This condition is believed to be an exaggerated immune reaction to plaque, making it challenging to manage. Cats with stomatitis often have difficulty eating, drool excessively, and may develop foul-smelling breath. The condition can be so painful that some cats stop eating.

Recognising dental problems in cats can be tricky, but there are several telltale signs pet parents can watch for. These include bad breath, drooling, difficulty eating, blood in saliva, or a sudden preference for soft food. Cats with dental pain may also paw at their mouth, show reduced interest in grooming, or become irritable. In severe cases, you might notice swelling around the mouth, bleeding gums, or even loose teeth.

If you suspect your cat has a dental problem, schedule a visit to the veterinarian. X-rays are invaluable, as many problems are invisible to the naked eye.

Treatments vary depending on the condition’s severity. For periodontal disease, professional dental cleaning under anaesthesia is often necessary. For cats with resorptive lesions, tooth extraction is most effective. Most cats adapt remarkably well after extractions. In many cases, stomatitis requires a combination of medical and surgical interventions.

Preventive care is vital for dental health. Regular brushing prevents plaque build-up. While it might seem daunting, with patience and the right approach, it can become a part of your routine. Use a cat-specific toothbrush and never use human toothpaste as it contains ingredients toxic to cats. Gradually introduce the process to your cat, rewarding them with treats and praise to make it a positive experience.

Regular check-ups are essential. Annual or biannual dental cleanings, especially for older cats or those prone to dental issues, can significantly enhance their oral health.

Tooth troubles impact a cat’s quality of life. Understanding dental problems, recognising their symptoms and seeking timely veterinary care are crucial.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.