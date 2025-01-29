How to keep your cat's teeth healthy

Oliver, a seven-year-old cat, was brought to the clinic after his parent noticed he was no longer his usual self, avoiding his favourite kibble and spending time in a corner. When she mentioned his occasional pawing at his face, we immediately suspected a dental issue. Oliver had severe gingivitis, coupled with a painful condition known as a resorptive lesion on one of his molars. This story is far more common than many cat parents realise. Tooth infections in cats are pervasive yet often overlooked until they’re causing significant discomfort.