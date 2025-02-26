From hip dysplasia to deafness: Managing congenital diseases in pets

I recently had to operate on my three-year-old Golden Retriever, Musafir, to address his undescended testicles. This is just one of many congenital diseases that can affect pets. Congenital diseases are disorders or abnormalities that are present from birth. They can be inherited from a pet’s parents or caused by developmental issues during gestation. Some congenital conditions go unnoticed for years, while others manifest early on. Though they can affect any breed, some breeds are genetically more predisposed to them.

Retained testicles, or cryptorchidism, which is what Musafir had, is a condition where one or both testicles fail to descend into the scrotum. It is common in dogs, particularly in breeds such as Chihuahuas, Pomeranians, German Shepherds, Shih Tzus, and Yorkshire Terriers. Retained testicles remain in the abdomen or groin, increasing the risk of testicular cancer by approximately thirteen times and leading to other complications. Neutering is the recommended treatment. If your male dog’s testicles haven’t descended by 14 months, address the issue promptly.

Also read: Pet care goes smart with tech

Another common congenital disease, particularly in large breeds, is hip dysplasia, which significantly affects a dog’s mobility and quality of life. It is when the hip joint doesn’t develop properly, leading to loose, unstable joints. Over time, this results in pain, limping, and arthritis. If diagnosed before 12 weeks of age, corrective surgery is an option. Affected puppies may struggle to stand, have a stiff gait, or bunny hop with both hind legs when climbing. If diagnosed later, treatment includes physical therapy, weight management, anti-inflammatory medications, and, in severe cases, surgical interventions such as hip replacement.

Polycystic kidney disease is a disorder primarily affecting Persian and Exotic Shorthair cats. It leads to fluid-filled cysts in the kidneys, gradually impairing function. Symptoms such as weight loss, excessive thirst and lethargy usually emerge in middle-aged cats. While there is no cure, a specialised diet and medication can slow disease progression. Dogs can suffer from a similar congenital kidney disease called renal dysplasia, where one or both kidneys fail to develop properly.

Hydrocephalus occurs when cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain, increasing pressure and causing neurological issues. This condition is more common in small breeds like Chihuahuas and Pugs. Symptoms include an enlarged skull, seizures and difficulty walking. Treatment varies from medication to surgical procedures to drain excess fluid.

Congenital deafness is frequently seen in certain breeds, including Dalmatians, Australian Shepherds and white cats with blue eyes. It results from a genetic mutation affecting the inner ear. However, deaf pets can still lead full, happy lives with proper training and adaptations, such as using visual cues.

A cleft palate is a birth defect where the roof of the mouth does not close properly, leaving an opening between the nasal and oral cavities. This makes it difficult for newborn puppies and kittens to nurse, leading to malnourishment and the risk of food entering the respiratory tract, which can be fatal. Surgical correction is usually necessary. Breeds such as Bulldogs, Boston Terriers, and Siamese cats are more prone to this condition.

Congenital heart diseases include structural abnormalities present from birth. Common defects include patent ductus arteriosus and aortic stenosis. These conditions can cause heart murmurs, fatigue, difficulty breathing and poor weight gain. Some pets live normal lives with minor defects, but more severe cases require medication or surgery.

Congenital diseases can’t always be prevented, but responsible breeding practices can reduce their prevalence. Responsible breeders conduct genetic testing and avoid breeding animals with known hereditary issues. Before adopting a pet, research breed-specific health concerns and consult veterinarians to make an informed decision. With early detection and proper care, pets with such conditions can still lead fulfilling lives.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.

Also read: Watch out for cancer in your pets