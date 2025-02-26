From hip dysplasia to deafness: Managing congenital diseases in pets

I recently had to operate on my three-year-old Golden Retriever, Musafir, to address his undescended testicles. This is just one of many congenital diseases that can affect pets. Congenital diseases are disorders or abnormalities that are present from birth. They can be inherited from a pet’s parents or caused by developmental issues during gestation. Some congenital conditions go unnoticed for years, while others manifest early on. Though they can affect any breed, some breeds are genetically more predisposed to them.