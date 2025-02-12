How to safely enjoy your pet's day at the beach
SummaryThe beach is a sensory wonderland for dogs but monitor pets on the sand so that they do not ingest harmful things
Taking my dog to the beach is one of the most joyful bonding experiences we share. There’s something magical about watching him race across the sand, ears flapping in the wind, pure excitement in his eyes. The beach is a sensory wonderland for dogs.
One of the best parts about bringing your dog to the beach is the exercise they get. Running on sand is much more challenging than running on a pavement or grass, which means they burn more energy in a shorter time. If you have a high-energy dog, the beach is a fantastic way to tire them out. Swimming is another excellent workout. It’s a full-body exercise that’s easy on the joints, making it especially great for older dogs or those with arthritis.