How to safely enjoy your pet's day at the beach

Taking my dog to the beach is one of the most joyful bonding experiences we share. There’s something magical about watching him race across the sand, ears flapping in the wind, pure excitement in his eyes. The beach is a sensory wonderland for dogs.

One of the best parts about bringing your dog to the beach is the exercise they get. Running on sand is much more challenging than running on a pavement or grass, which means they burn more energy in a shorter time. If you have a high-energy dog, the beach is a fantastic way to tire them out. Swimming is another excellent workout. It’s a full-body exercise that’s easy on the joints, making it especially great for older dogs or those with arthritis.

Beyond the physical benefits, the beach is an amazing place for mental stimulation. With all the new smells, sights and sounds, your dog’s brain is constantly engaged. Digging in the sand, chasing waves or just watching birds can provide enrichment that breaks up the monotony of daily walks. Socialisation is another plus—meeting other dogs and people in a new environment can build confidence and reinforce good manners, as long as your dog is comfortable with new experiences.

There are some important things to consider before heading to the beach. Check if it allows dogs—not all beaches are pet-friendly. On some beaches, you may have to keep your dog on a leash. It is better to look for lesser-known beaches that are not frequented by a lot by people.

The sun and heat are another factor. Sand gets extremely hot and if it’s too hot for you to walk barefoot, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws. Walking closer to the water where the sand is cooler or going in the early morning or late afternoon when temperatures are milder can prevent burns and discomfort. Always bring fresh water and a portable bowl—salt water is not a safe option for hydration, and drinking too much of it can lead to dehydration or salt poisoning.

Another risk at the beach is overexertion. Some dogs don’t know their limits, especially when they’re having the time of their lives. Keep an eye on their energy levels and encourage breaks in the shade if they’re panting excessively or slowing down. Not all dogs are natural swimmers, so never assume they’ll be fine in the water. Strong currents and large waves can be dangerous. A dog-specific life vest can be a great safety measure.

One of the lesser-known dangers of beach trips is the risk of ingesting harmful things. Some dogs love to eat whatever they find and that can include washed-up seaweed, dead fish or even plastic. Keep an eye on what they’re sniffing and discourage them from picking up anything questionable.

Another hazard is sand ingestion. If your dog is a fetch enthusiast and repeatedly picks up sandy toys or digs excessively, they might swallow sand, which can lead to a serious condition called sand impaction. To prevent this, rinse toys frequently and offer water breaks to wash out any sand.

Some beaches have jellyfish, crabs or sharp shells that can injure your dog’s paws. Birds and small marine animals might trigger your dog’s prey drive so be mindful of their interactions. Also, monitor the interactions between your dog and stray dogs on the beach so as not to cause discomfort to either.

Another thing to keep in mind is post-beach clean-up. Sand and saltwater can dry out your dog’s skin and coat, so rinsing them off thoroughly before heading home is always a good idea. Pay special attention to their paws because sand can get stuck between their toes and cause irritation. If your dog has floppy ears, drying them well after swimming is crucial to prevent ear infections.

Despite precautions, taking your dog to the beach is one of the most rewarding ways to spend time together. It’s a break from routine that allows them to just be a dog in the most natural way.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.

