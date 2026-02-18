Understanding pet health: ‘Normal’ doesn't mean untreatable

He snores because he’s a pug. She’s always itchy; it’s normal for Labradors. He struggles on walks; he’s just old. These sentences are meant to reassure but they often do the opposite of what we intend. When something is labelled normal, it stops being questioned. And when it stops being questioned, it stops being helped.

Some breeds do have predictable problems. Flat-faced dogs are more likely to struggle with breathing. Larger dogs are more prone to joint disease. Dogs with floppy ears get more ear infections. None of this is news. But what often gets missed is that common does not mean untreatable.

Take breathing in flat-faced dogs. Loud snoring, snorting, gagging or poor exercise tolerance are signs of restricted airflow. Many dogs improve significantly with basic changes. Weight loss is one of the most powerful tools. Even a small reduction in body weight can reduce pressure on the airway and improve heat tolerance. Using a harness instead of a collar, avoiding peak heat, and building fitness all gradually help. For dogs that continue to struggle, corrective airway surgery can make daily life easier. The goal is not perfection. It is safer, calmer breathing at rest and during normal activity.

Itching is another symptom that is often dismissed. Constant paw licking, chewing, head shaking, or recurrent ear infections are not just breed traits. They are signs of ongoing inflammation. Skin disease today is far more manageable than it once was. Proper parasite control, food trials when appropriate, thorough treatment of infections, and targeted anti-itch medications can reduce discomfort. Many dogs live for years with severe itch simply because no long-term plan was put in place.

Ageing is often used as a blanket explanation for pain. Slowing down is expected. Struggling is not. Dogs that hesitate to get up, avoid stairs or stop jumping are adapting to discomfort. Early intervention makes a difference. Keeping pets lean, maintaining muscle, adding physiotherapy, and starting pain relief before mobility is severely compromised often preserves independence and quality of life. Waiting until a pet can barely move limits options.

Digestive signs are also commonly normalised. Vomiting now and then, loose stools that come and go, or a chronically fussy appetite are not ideal. A healthy gut is predictable. Many long-standing digestive issues improve with diet changes, fibre adjustment, stress management, or targeted treatment once the cause is identified. Living with chronic gut upset is rarely necessary.

Behaviour changes deserve the same attention. Irritability, restlessness, withdrawal or changes in routine are often the first signs of pain or discomfort. Behaviour is a health signal. When it changes, something is usually driving it.

A helpful shift for pet parents is moving from reassurance to curiosity. Instead of asking whether something is normal, ask whether it is comfortable. Ask whether it can be improved. Ask what options exist, even if the answer is management rather than cure.

Useful questions include: Is my pet in pain, even if it is subtle? Would weight loss or physiotherapy help? Are there medical or surgical options that could improve daily comfort? What signs should prompt re-evaluation?

Living with a breed predisposition does not mean accepting daily struggle. “Normal for the breed” should never end the conversation. It should lead to one focused on making life easier, more comfortable, and more enjoyable for your pet.

