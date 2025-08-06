Why toys are vital for your pets' well-being and how to pick them

You have surely noticed the Labubu craze exploding across social media. Children and adults alike seem obsessed with these big-eyed figurines. While they are cute, they also highlight the universal instinct to play. This instinct isn’t limited to humans. Our pets, whether dogs, cats, rabbits or guinea pigs, rely on play not just for fun but also for their mental and physical well-being. Yet in most Indian homes, you’ll find a dog with one half-chewed ball or a cat with a string no one’s used in weeks. Since play is a key part of our pets’ daily lives, it’s worth getting their toys right.

When I first got Musafir, my Golden Retriever, I fell into the trap of buying squeaky toys that looked adorable but barely lasted two days. He’d rip through the fabric and chew out the stuffing. It took me a while to learn that durability matters, and enrichment matters more. The first toy he engaged with was a snuffle mat. I’d hide bits of his dry food in the fabric folds, and he’d spend 30 minutes foraging. Not only did it slow down his eating, but it also tired him out. Snuffle mats aren’t just for dogs; cats love them too when sprinkled with catnip.

Interactive puzzle toys are another worthwhile investment. One of my clients had a Beagle who’d shred curtains when left alone. Once we introduced a rotating disc feeder that dispensed kibble with a nudge, his anxiety-driven behaviour dropped significantly. The trick is to make your pet work for the reward. A mini foraging tray with hidden seeds in shredded paper is surprisingly effective at keeping hamsters occupied for hours.

For smaller animals like rabbits and guinea pigs, tunnels and hideouts are essential. These animals are naturally skittish. A tunnel gives them a sense of safety and encourages movement. I had a rabbit patient, Coco, who refused to eat after being moved into a new home. It wasn’t until we gave her a cardboard tunnel and a box lined with hay that she began to explore and nibble. The right environment made all the difference.

Chew toys are another category that require thought. Dogs benefit from Kongs or rubber chews that can be stuffed with frozen treats, but avoid toys marketed as “indestructible". I’ve seen many fractured premolars from overzealous chewing. Cats enjoy catnip-stuffed fabric toys that are soft enough to bat around. Rabbits and guinea pigs need untreated wood or compressed hay chews to help wear down their teeth.

Cats, in particular, need toys that mimic the hunt. Wands with feathers, slow-moving motorised bugs, or even a simple shoelace dragged across the floor can engage their predatory instincts. But remember to let them “catch" the toy occasionally. If every play ends in frustration, your cat will quickly lose interest.

Rotating the toys is equally important. Like humans, pets can easily get bored with the same thing every day. I keep Musafir’s toys in a basket and rotate them weekly. The squeaky duck that got ignored three weeks ago suddenly becomes fascinating again. The same applies to rabbits, guinea pigs, cats and hamsters. A cardboard maze you make this week can be dismantled and reshaped the next. Change keeps things novel, and novelty drives engagement.

Toys don’t need to be expensive. Some of the best enrichment comes from DIY options. Stuffing an old sock with newspaper, knotting it, and freezing it makes a great chew toy. Cardboard boxes with cut-out holes become hideouts. I’ve seen a hamster joyfully spend 20 minutes climbing over a half-empty tissue box. The point isn’t how fancy the toy is. It’s how well it stimulates your pet’s senses, instincts and brain.

Boredom can trigger barking in dogs, over-grooming in cats, furniture destruction, and gastrointestinal issues in rabbits. Toys are not indulgences but basic mental health tools. If you’re budgeting for your pet, factor them in like you would food or vet visits. The right toys can reconnect our pets with their instincts and inner joy.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.