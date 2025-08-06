Why toys are vital for your pets' well-being and how to pick them
Toys for pets are not indulgences but mental health tools that stimulate their senses, instincts and brain
You have surely noticed the Labubu craze exploding across social media. Children and adults alike seem obsessed with these big-eyed figurines. While they are cute, they also highlight the universal instinct to play. This instinct isn’t limited to humans. Our pets, whether dogs, cats, rabbits or guinea pigs, rely on play not just for fun but also for their mental and physical well-being. Yet in most Indian homes, you’ll find a dog with one half-chewed ball or a cat with a string no one’s used in weeks. Since play is a key part of our pets’ daily lives, it’s worth getting their toys right.