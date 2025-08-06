Why toys are vital for your pets' well-being and how to pick them

When I first got Musafir, my Golden Retriever, I fell into the trap of buying squeaky toys that looked adorable but barely lasted two days. He’d rip through the fabric and chew out the stuffing. It took me a while to learn that durability matters, and enrichment matters more. The first toy he engaged with was a snuffle mat. I’d hide bits of his dry food in the fabric folds, and he’d spend 30 minutes foraging. Not only did it slow down his eating, but it also tired him out. Snuffle mats aren’t just for dogs; cats love them too when sprinkled with catnip.