What you need to know about bringing home an indie dog

The Supreme Court orders on stray dogs in Delhi have been the centre of much debate. But what interests me as a veterinarian is what it means for pet parenting. There are families who are considering bringing an indie into their home, and it is worth pausing to explore the realities of that.
The Supreme Court orders on stray dogs in Delhi have been the centre of much debate. But what interests me as a veterinarian is what it means for pet parenting. There are families who are considering bringing an indie into their home, and it is worth pausing to explore the realities of that.
Indian street dogs are part of our everyday lives. They are so familiar that it is easy to forget they are dogs like any other, with personalities, needs and enormous potential as companions. Adoption gives them the chance to move from a life of uncertainty to one of security, and they can bring to a family the kind of bond that feels special.
Indian street dogs are part of our everyday lives. They are so familiar that it is easy to forget they are dogs like any other, with personalities, needs and enormous potential as companions. Adoption gives them the chance to move from a life of uncertainty to one of security, and they can bring to a family the kind of bond that feels special.
There are many advantages to adopting an indie. They are perfectly adapted to our climate. With short, low-maintenance coats, they manage summers and monsoons with ease. Their health is generally robust. As they are the product of natural selection rather than human design, they are less prone to inherited disorders. While any dog can fall ill, indies are generally not burdened with the genetic problems such as hip dysplasia that affect some purebreds. They often stay healthy well into their teens.
Another strength is their intelligence. Indies are quick to learn, alert to their surroundings, and excellent problem-solvers. With the right training and outlets for energy, they can excel at obedience. Their loyalty is remarkable. Families who adopt often tell me their indies form deep bonds and seem aware of the second chance they’ve been given.
But it is important to be honest about the challenges as well. Many indies have lived on the street or in shelters before adoption. Their early experiences may make them wary of strangers, cautious around traffic, or startled by sudden sounds. Some may guard their food, and others may take time to trust humans. This does not mean they cannot be wonderful companions, but it does mean patience and consistency are essential.
These are highly active dogs. Without enough stimulation, an indie can become bored and turn to chewing, digging or barking. For families willing to invest time in walks, play and training, this energy is a joy. For those looking for a quieter companion who is content with minimal exercise, a different breed may be more suitable. Choosing a dog is not about one being better than another but about matching your lifestyle with the right companion.
I often meet families who worry about how an indie will adjust to life indoors. In my experience, they adapt beautifully once given a routine, a safe space, and affection. One of my patients, Tara, was adopted as a sickly puppy from outside a Metro station. Today, she is a picture of health, protective of her human toddler sibling and inseparable from her family.
For those who may not be ready to adopt, there are still many ways to help indies on the street. Feeding them is common in India but must be done thoughtfully. Fresh water placed in a shaded corner during summer can save lives. Nutritious food like rice with chicken or vegetables is better than oily leftovers or biscuits.
Supporting sterilisation and vaccination drives is another powerful way to help. If you see an injured or sick dog, contacting a local animal welfare group or vet can make the difference between recovery and suffering. Simple acts like being tolerant of their presence and encouraging children to be kind rather than fearful go a long way. We require awareness about being able to gauge the body language of these dogs to prevent conflicts. That’s something schools could consider as part of their curriculum.
Indies are dogs with character, resilience and the ability to thrive as family members. Ultimately the decision to adopt should come with complete clarity and awareness. Expect quirks and challenges, but also expect loyalty and companionship of the truest kind. At its heart, adopting an indie is about love that looks beyond labels.
Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.