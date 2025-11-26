Are indoor cats happy? Balancing safety with essential stimulation

Cats are often marketed as low-maintenance pets, but they are not solitary in the strict sense. They bond strongly with their humans and experience separation stress more often than we realise. The signs are subtle. Excessive meowing when you return, destructive behaviour in your absence, or clinginess that suddenly disappears into aloofness. Give them predictable routines. A morning greeting ritual, a few minutes of play before you leave, a consistent feeding schedule, and small enrichment tasks can buffer the effects of long work hours.