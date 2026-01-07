Creating a safe home for pets: Tips for indoor hazards and noise management

It is easy to believe that a pet living in an apartment is protected from most dangers—no cars zooming past, no street dogs picking fights, and no monsoon puddles carrying infections. Yet the most serious risks to pets often sit quietly inside our homes.

Indoor air quality is a major culprit. We light incense during prayers, burn mosquito coils, and run diffusers because they smell pleasant. Dogs and cats breathe in the same particulate matter that irritates human airways, but they do it at the floor level where heavier particles settle. Cats groom themselves meticulously, so whatever lands on their coat ends up in their stomach. I have seen healthy pets develop chronic coughing or recurrent vomiting that improves simply by moving incense to the balcony and switching from coils to sealed mosquito machines placed out of reach. A practical rule is to keep all smoke or vapour sources away from the room your pet sleeps in and ensure good ventilation. Similarly, take precautions during pest control so that the pet does not inhale or walk through the residues left behind.

Advertisement

Also Read | The essential guide to welcoming a puppy into your apartment

Water quality is another invisible hazard. Many apartments rely on overhead tank water that travels through ageing pipes. Pets who drink tap water that tastes metallic or odd often reduce their intake. Hard water can irritate the urinary tract. Offer filtered drinking water. Even basic RO or UV-purified water prevents recurring tummy upsets.

Cleaning agents also create trouble. Homes are mopped frequently, and wet paws pick up whatever remains on the tiles. Phenyl-based cleaners, bleach and strong floral solutions leave residues that irritate the skin and stomach. I have traced many vague “off and on” vomiting episodes back to the floor cleaner. The solution is to dilute properly and switch to fragrance-free, pet-friendly products. Ensure the floor is dry before your pet walks through the room.

Advertisement

Balconies are one of the biggest risks in high-rise living. I have treated cats that survived falls from the sixth or seventh floor with fractured jaws, ruptured organs and severe shock. Contrary to myth, cats do not always right themselves during a fall. A sudden noise or a pigeon can send them straight off the ledge. The simplest solution is netting or grills.

Electrical hazards also go unnoticed. Loose wires, chargers left plugged in, or frayed cables are irresistible to puppies and cats. Electric shocks are rare but oral burns can occur even with low voltage.

Medication left unattended is another common emergency. One case involved a Labrador who ate an entire strip of ibuprofen left on a bedside table. Ibuprofen is highly toxic to dogs and can cause catastrophic kidney failure. He survived because his family reached the hospital quickly. Keep all medication inside closed cabinets, never in handbags, drawers left slightly open or table tops.

Advertisement

Kitchens contain their own set of hazards. Overheated non-stick pans release fumes that irritate airways. Hot oil splatters and boiling water spills occur quickly in compact cooking spaces where pets love to sit underfoot. Food toxicity is another issue. Grapes, raisins, onions, garlic, xylitol-containing items and chocolate are all dangerous for pets.

Indoor plants can be deceptively dangerous. Decorative favourites like peace lilies, pothos and philodendrons are common in apartments and toxic when chewed. Cats nibble plants out of boredom and dogs sometimes dig in pots.

Also Read | How to keep pets safe during peak air pollution season

Noise is also a stressor. Noise anxiety accumulates over time. Pets become jumpier, clingier or withdrawn without obvious reason. Creating a quiet safe room with curtains and a comfortable bed helps. During festivals or building repairs, allow your pet a refuge away from the sound.

Advertisement

Look at your flat from the eye level of your pet. Safe homes are created by intention.