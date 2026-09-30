How to prevent rabies: A complete guide for pet parents and community feeders

Rabies is a disease everyone in India has heard of. Yet, surprisingly few know what to do after a possible exposure. We know it is dangerous. We know dogs are involved. Somewhere in our collective memory is also the idea of a frightening number of injections in the stomach, which fortunately belongs in the past.

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This week is a particularly good time to talk about it. World Rabies Day falls on 28 September, and this year’s theme is “Stronger Together”. There is some genuinely encouraging news too. Bhutan has just become the first country in the WHO South-East Asia Region to be validated as having eliminated dog-mediated human rabies as a public health problem. It is proof that a disease which can seem almost inevitable in our part of the world does not have to be.

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But elimination programmes are the big picture. For an individual pet parent, rabies prevention often comes down to knowing what to do in one very ordinary, very stressful moment. A few years ago, I met a pet parent who had been nipped while separating two fighting dogs. There was barely a mark, the offending dog looked perfectly healthy, and everyone around him had an opinion. “It’s only a scratch.” “He’s vaccinated.” “Just watch the dog.” “Put some antiseptic on it.” By the time he actually asked a doctor what to do, several days had passed. That is precisely what we should stop doing.

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The critical first steps If a potentially rabid mammal bites or scratches you, wash the wound immediately and thoroughly with soap and running water for about 15 minutes. Then seek medical advice promptly so a doctor can assess whether rabies post-exposure prophylaxis is required.

Rabies is preventable after exposure when appropriate treatment is given in time, but once clinical disease develops, it is almost invariably fatal. Contrary to popular belief, any warm-blooded mammal is capable of transmitting rabies; it is not limited to dogs. And yes, a scratch can matter. Rabies is transmitted through infected saliva, so the concern is not limited to a dramatic bite with lots of blood. Saliva contacting broken skin or the mucous membranes of the eyes or mouth can constitute an exposure.

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Beyond the bite The second mistake is assuming that a familiar animal means zero risk. Knowing the dog’s vaccination history is enormously useful, and keeping our own pets appropriately vaccinated is one of the most important things we can do. But after an exposure, decisions about human treatment should be made with a healthcare professional.

If the animal is known and can safely be identified, give those details to the treating doctor and relevant veterinary or public health authorities. Do not attempt to catch an unfamiliar or frightened dog yourself. Equally, don’t panic and demand that the animal be harmed. Observation, veterinary assessment, and public health protocols exist for a reason.

For pet parents, there is another simple job: check your dog’s and cat’s rabies vaccination status today. Indoor cats are not exempt from risk. Doors get left open, animals escape, rats and other animals occasionally enter homes. Keep a photograph of the current vaccination record on your phone. If you feed community dogs around your building or workplace, supporting their vaccination is far more useful than simply feeding them. Mass dog vaccination remains one of the central tools for stopping rabies.

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There is a broader lesson here. Rabies control cannot be reduced to an argument about whether someone likes or dislikes street dogs. Bhutan’s achievement came through years of coordinated vaccination, surveillance, dog-population management, healthcare access, and cooperation between different sectors.

So, vaccinate your pets. Teach children never to tease, corner or disturb unfamiliar dogs, especially while they are eating or caring for puppies.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.