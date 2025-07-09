How to keep your pet safe from disease in the monsoon

One of the most worrying illnesses this season is leptospirosis, a zoonotic bacterial infection that spreads through water contaminated by the urine of infected animals, usually rodents or stray dogs. Both pets and humans can pass it to each other or simply pick it up from the same puddle. I remember a pet parent once telling me about her Labrador, Bruno, who gleefully jumped into a roadside puddle after a particularly heavy downpour in Mumbai. Within two days, Bruno became listless, stopped eating, and his urine turned a worrying shade of dark yellow. The diagnosis was leptospirosis. It took timely antibiotics and days of intensive care to pull him through.