How to keep your pet safe from disease in the monsoon

The monsoon bring much-needed relief from the heat, but also open the gates to dangerous, waterborne illnesses. For pet parents, this season demands extra vigilance, as both pets and humans can fall sick from the same contaminated water sources. Hidden threats often lurk in puddles, drains and even the water we use at home.
The monsoon bring much-needed relief from the heat, but also open the gates to dangerous, waterborne illnesses. For pet parents, this season demands extra vigilance, as both pets and humans can fall sick from the same contaminated water sources. Hidden threats often lurk in puddles, drains and even the water we use at home.
One of the most worrying illnesses this season is leptospirosis, a zoonotic bacterial infection that spreads through water contaminated by the urine of infected animals, usually rodents or stray dogs. Both pets and humans can pass it to each other or simply pick it up from the same puddle. I remember a pet parent once telling me about her Labrador, Bruno, who gleefully jumped into a roadside puddle after a particularly heavy downpour in Mumbai. Within two days, Bruno became listless, stopped eating, and his urine turned a worrying shade of dark yellow. The diagnosis was leptospirosis. It took timely antibiotics and days of intensive care to pull him through.
Pets with leptospirosis can show signs like vomiting, muscle pain and jaundice, while in humans it can cause high fever, chills and severe headaches. If not caught early, it can damage the kidneys and liver in both species and can even be fatal. If we or our pets have open cuts or if we accidentally splash this water into our eyes or mouth, the infection can quickly take hold. It is a disease that arrives without warning but can spiral rapidly. It is fortunately preventable by vaccination.
Parasites like Giardia and Coccidia also thrive during this season. Picked up from contaminated water sources, they cause debilitating diarrhoea and weight loss in pets. Giardia can also infect humans. The roadside puddle or the small water bowl left out in the community park can be swimming with the parasites, especially after days of heavy rain. Giardia infections in humans usually cause watery diarrhoea, stomach cramps and fatigue, while in pets the symptoms can be much more severe, with persistent diarrhoea, vomiting and rapid weight loss.
Contamination can also reach straight into our homes. Leaky underground pipes, cross-connections with open drains, and poorly covered community water tanks can all allow rainwater mixed with sewage to enter the water that we drink, bathe with and offer to our pets. Water contamination within the home is perhaps the most insidious threat because it is invisible and often unsuspected.
Pets are especially vulnerable because they are often given water straight from the tap. It is crucial to understand that the same contaminated water that can make us sick with diarrhoea, jaundice or fever can also severely affect our pets, often with more rapid progression because of their smaller body size.
The easiest and most effective protection is to make safe water a strict habit in the home. Boiled or filtered water should become the default not just for family members but also for pets. Even the water used for cooking pet food or cleaning their bowls must be safe. During this season, it is safer to avoid using unfiltered tap water for pets entirely.
Another often overlooked source of contamination is the water used for pet baths. Bathing pets with unsafe water can expose them to skin infections and can also allow them to ingest small amounts of contaminated water while licking their fur. During the monsoon, it’s safer to use boiled water or filtered water for baths.
Drying and cleaning our pet’s paws and belly after every outdoor walk needs to become part of our monsoon routine. As pet parents, we also need to stay alert for early signs of illness, and not brush them off as just “a stomach bug".
Protective raincoats and booties for pets may feel unnecessary, but in this season, they can help reduce exposure to contaminated water outside. It’s important not to treat puddles and floodwaters as harmless play areas—just as we avoid stepping into floodwater ourselves, we must guide our pets away from them too.
Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.