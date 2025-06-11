Pets enrich the lives of the elderly
Pets with the right temperament can decrease feelings of isolation and delay cognitive decline in seniors
It’s easy to underestimate the quiet companionship of a pet until you’ve experienced it first-hand. For senior citizens, especially those adjusting to retirement or grappling with the absence of children who’ve moved away, pets offer a simple and profound form of connection. Small daily interactions with pets can help soothe loneliness, provide structure, and inspire a sense of purpose.