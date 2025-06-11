Pets enrich the lives of the elderly

It’s easy to underestimate the quiet companionship of a pet until you’ve experienced it first-hand. For senior citizens, especially those adjusting to retirement or grappling with the absence of children who’ve moved away, pets offer a simple and profound form of connection. Small daily interactions with pets can help soothe loneliness, provide structure, and inspire a sense of purpose.

I’ve seen it happen in my own family. A few years ago, my parents had settled into a fairly predictable routine—retired, surrounded by books, neighbourhood walks, and the occasional visitor. It was a peaceful life, but not particularly animated. Then came Catbury, a rescue cat with a knack for demanding attention at odd hours. She changed everything. My father, previously indifferent to animals, became the designated midnight feeder. My mother has found a feline companion for her morning yoga. They laugh more and have found in Catbury a shared focus. She’s part of the family.

Studies have shown that interacting with pets can lower blood pressure, reduce stress hormones, and increase levels of serotonin and dopamine. For older adults, especially those living alone, pets can decrease feelings of isolation and delay cognitive decline. Daily routines around feeding, walking or grooming encourage physical activity and mental engagement. Dogs, in particular, can offer cardiovascular benefits by simply encouraging their owners to walk more. Cats provide steady companionship. Even rabbits, guinea pigs, or well-socialised birds can be gentle, engaging options for seniors seeking quieter forms of connection.

But pet ownership in later life does come with considerations. Ageing bodies can’t always manage rambunctious puppies. So the choice of pet matters greatly. Older dogs or cats from shelters often make excellent companions—they’re calmer, house-trained, and past their energetic prime. Small-breed dogs can be ideal for someone with mobility constraints.

Cats—particularly laid-back domestic shorthairs—are independent yet loving. For seniors who are less mobile or who travel occasionally, low-maintenance pets like fish, budgerigars, or a pair of well-kept guinea pigs can provide daily engagement.

One of my mother’s friends found an unlikely companion in a rescued tortoise named Bittu. Her knees weren’t what they used to be, and a dog would’ve been too much to handle. But Bittu, with his slow, measured strolls around the garden and occasional affection in the form of a gentle nudge, has become her pride and joy.

Still, adopting a pet at an older age isn’t a decision to take lightly. Senior citizens need to honestly assess their physical capabilities, health status and financial bandwidth before committing. Veterinary care, grooming, feeding, all add up. It’s worth planning ahead—what happens if one is hospitalised or travels? Having a reliable backup in place, perhaps a family member or neighbour, can prevent unnecessary anxiety. Matching the pet’s energy and temperament to the owner’s lifestyle is key.

Another point often overlooked is the emotional impact of outliving a pet. The loss can be devastating, especially in old age. Yet, many seniors report that the joy and companionship far outweigh the grief. Some mitigate this by fostering animals rather than adopting them permanently.

Technology, too, plays a role. Automatic feeders, smart litter boxes, pet cams, and mobile apps that track medication and appointments have made pet care more manageable and can ease daily responsibilities.

There’s also a powerful intergenerational benefit. Grandchildren often connect more easily with grandparents who have pets. Visits become more frequent, conversations more engaging. A pet’s presence can even soften difficult discussions about ageing, health, or caregiving.

In a society that’s slowly learning to value the emotional well-being of its elders, pets can be powerful allies.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.