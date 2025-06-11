Pets enrich the lives of the elderly

I’ve seen it happen in my own family. A few years ago, my parents had settled into a fairly predictable routine—retired, surrounded by books, neighbourhood walks, and the occasional visitor. It was a peaceful life, but not particularly animated. Then came Catbury, a rescue cat with a knack for demanding attention at odd hours. She changed everything. My father, previously indifferent to animals, became the designated midnight feeder. My mother has found a feline companion for her morning yoga. They laugh more and have found in Catbury a shared focus. She’s part of the family.