The digital downside of pet parenting

While social media can provide useful advice for pet parents, creators also put out a lot of unverified information

Social media has undeniably revolutionised our lives in ways we couldn’t have imagined, and has extended its influence into the realm of pet parenting. The rise of pet influencers is just one facet of the role that social media plays in the lives of both pets and their owners. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social media is a valuable resource hub for pet parents, offering a wealth of information and insights. Many content creators prioritise topics aimed at aiding pet owners, covering everything from health tips to product recommendations. Pet owners can explore new products and services, enabling them to make informed decisions.

Also read: When pets feel the heat Social media also fosters a sense of community, providing a platform to share experiences, hacks, challenges, and joys associated with pet ownership. Whether it’s accessing instructional videos on YouTube, following pet training professionals on Instagram, or engaging with pet-related groups on Facebook, social media offers a dynamic platform for learning and staying abreast of best practices in pet care. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Like many aspects of modern life, however, there is a flip side. The desire for validation has seeped into the realm of pet parenting as well. It’s not uncommon to see young adults adopting pets with the sole intention of turning them into social media stars. When they fail, the pets are often abandoned.

Many pet parents are susceptible to the misinformation circulating on the internet. They may selectively follow content creators and adopt their recommendations without critically evaluating their credibility. This blind adherence to online advice can have adverse effects on their pets. I have encountered cases where I have had to address toxicities or dietary deficiencies because pet parents have followed misguided advice on social media platforms, and these instances seem to be getting more frequent.

Social media perpetuates a culture of comparison among pet owners. The constant exposure to curated images can lead to feelings of inadequacy or self-doubt. This culture of comparison can detract from the genuine joy of having a pet. Consequently, some pet owners may inadvertently put their pets in uncomfortable situations. The result is videos depicting stressed-out pets circulate on social media, often going viral, without viewers realising that the animals are unhappy as not everyone is able to interpret their body language. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Seeking validation from strangers may foster dependence on external feedback and erode trust in one’s judgement. Moreover, wanting likes, comments and shares may prioritise superficial validation over the genuine well-being of pets. This can also detract from real-life interactions and experiences with pets.

Using social media well as a pet parent entails being mindful of the information you consume and share while maintaining a positive and responsible online presence. When seeking information about pet care, it is crucial to turn to trusted sources such as veterinary professionals, animal behaviourists and certified pet trainers. Verify the credentials and expertise of individuals or organisations providing pet-related guidance to ensure credibility and reliability. Don’t accept information at face value, and take the time to question and do further research. Exercise caution with anecdotal or unverified information.

To maintain a healthy balance between online and offline interactions as a pet parent, it’s essential to establish boundaries for your social media use. Prioritise real-life experiences and connections with your pet. Do not put your pets in situations that they are not comfortable in for the sake of views. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social media should complement, not replace, your relationship with your furry companion. When used correctly, it can be a platform to advocate for animal welfare, raise awareness and strengthen the bond between pets and their owners.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.

Also read: How to choose the best veterinarian for your pet {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!