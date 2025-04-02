What supplements your pet really needs

The pet care industry in India is growing rapidly alongside allied industries. Within the last few years, the pet supplement market has seen huge growth. It has influenced people to incorporate these supplements into the diets of their pets.

One of the most sought after pet supplements are those that focus on joint health, particularly for ageing pets and large breeds prone to mobility issues. Products containing glucosamine, chondroitin and omega-3 fatty acids have become widely available with the intent of improving joint function and reducing discomfort associated with conditions like arthritis.

Research indicates that some of these ingredients may help maintain cartilage health and promote mobility, though results can vary depending on the individual pet. The efficacy also depends on proper dosage, quality and the specific needs of the animal. Consult a veterinarian to ensure that you select a product best suited to your pet’s condition.

While joint supplements can be beneficial, don’t expect to see immediate improvements. These supplements typically require consistent use over several weeks or months to show noticeable results. Additionally, they work best when combined with weight management, regular low-impact exercise and a diet that supports joint health.

Probiotics have gained prominence as more people recognise the importance of gut health in overall well-being. These supplements, which contain beneficial bacteria, are often recommended for pets experiencing digestive disturbances, food sensitivities or stress-related stomach upsets.

Probiotics are particularly useful during or after antibiotic treatment as antibiotics can disrupt the natural balance of gut bacteria. Choose products that have been tested for their viability and efficacy in pets. Proper storage and administration are also crucial to ensuring that the beneficial bacteria remain active and effective. Additionally, not every pet requires daily probiotics—some may only benefit from them during periods of digestive distress or dietary transitions.

Cannabidiol (CBD) infused products represent an emerging trend. Cannabidiol, derived from hemp, is often marketed as a natural option for addressing anxiety, pain and seizure disorders in pets. Scientific research on CBD’s benefits for pets is ongoing with preliminary studies suggesting potential in areas such as pain relief and seizure management. However, regulations regarding CBD products vary across regions, and in India, the legal landscape remains complex. This makes it essential to exercise caution when considering these products, ensure they come from reliable sources and use them under professional guidance.

In addition to CBD, various calming supplements have gained popularity, formulated with ingredients like L-theanine, chamomile and valerian root. These are used to help pets experiencing separation anxiety, noise sensitivity or general nervousness. Some pets respond well to such supplements, while others may require alternative approaches.

Determining the most effective method for managing anxiety involves a combination of behavioural support, environmental modifications, and if needed, supplements tailored to the pet’s specific needs.

Calming supplements can be particularly useful during specific situations, such as travel, thunderstorms or fireworks, when pets are more likely to experience anxiety. However, they should not be seen as a replacement for proper training and behaviour management. A pet that struggles with chronic anxiety may benefit more from gradual desensitisation techniques, structured routines and positive reinforcement training than from relying solely on supplements.

While many supplements can play a valuable role in supporting pet health, not all supplements are necessary for every pet, and in some cases, an excess of certain nutrients can lead to imbalances. Understanding individual requirements and seeking veterinary guidance can ensure that any supplement added to their diet is both safe and beneficial.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.