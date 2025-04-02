What supplements your pet really needs

Cannabidiol (CBD) infused products represent an emerging trend. Cannabidiol, derived from hemp, is often marketed as a natural option for addressing anxiety, pain and seizure disorders in pets. Scientific research on CBD’s benefits for pets is ongoing with preliminary studies suggesting potential in areas such as pain relief and seizure management. However, regulations regarding CBD products vary across regions, and in India, the legal landscape remains complex. This makes it essential to exercise caution when considering these products, ensure they come from reliable sources and use them under professional guidance.