How pet parents can guard against bladder stones this season
SummaryWith high humidity and temperature in summer, pets may dehydrate more quickly and develop bladder stones
Golu, a five-year-old Shih Tzu, was rushed into our clinic one summer afternoon, trembling and unable to pass urine. He’d been straining to urinate for a day but managed only a few drops tinged with blood. The family had assumed it was a urinary tract infection, and hoped it would clear up. But Golu had a cluster of tiny, sharp crystals in his bladder—stones that caused pain with every attempt he made to relieve himself. This is the story of countless dogs and cats across the country, especially during summer when the risk of bladder stones increases.