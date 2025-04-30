How pet parents can guard against bladder stones this season

Golu, a five-year-old Shih Tzu, was rushed into our clinic one summer afternoon, trembling and unable to pass urine. He’d been straining to urinate for a day but managed only a few drops tinged with blood. The family had assumed it was a urinary tract infection, and hoped it would clear up. But Golu had a cluster of tiny, sharp crystals in his bladder—stones that caused pain with every attempt he made to relieve himself. This is the story of countless dogs and cats across the country, especially during summer when the risk of bladder stones increases.

Bladder stones, or uroliths, are mineral formations that develop in the bladder when urine becomes concentrated and certain minerals start crystallising. In dogs and cats, they can vary in composition and each has its own causes, implications and treatments. The stones may be single or multiple, large or gravel-like, and can be so many and so tightly packed that they resemble a bag of marbles on an X-ray. These stones irritate the bladder lining, cause pain, inflammation, blood in the urine, and most dangerously, obstruction—especially in male animals, where the urethra is narrower and more prone to blockage.

Symptoms can be subtle at first. Dogs may start urinating more frequently, dribbling small amounts of urine, or licking themselves excessively. Cats will go to the litter tray repeatedly, straining, vocalising or peeing outside the box in frustration. Sometimes, you’ll notice blood in the urine or a colour change. I once saw a Persian cat named Whiskey who had been assumed to be protesting a new brand of litter by peeing in the living room, only for us to discover he had bladder stones and was desperately trying to find a comfortable position.

In India, the summer plays a huge role. With high humidity and temperatures, pets may dehydrate more quickly. This concentrates the urine, creating an ideal environment for mineral precipitation. If the pet is on a diet high in minerals or if their pH balance is off, the risk multiplies.

The causes of bladder stones vary by species and even by breed. In dogs, struvite stones often form secondary to urinary tract infections, especially in females. Calcium oxalate stones, on the other hand, are more common in male dogs and have no infectious component, and instead relate to genetic predispositions. Breeds like Miniature Schnauzers, Lhasa Apsos and Pomeranians are more prone. Neutered male cats, particularly Persians and British Shorthairs, appear predisposed.

Diagnosis typically involves a combination of urine analysis, X-rays and ultrasound. Crystals in the urine give us the first clue, but imaging helps locate and size the stones. Occasionally, stones don’t show up well on X-rays. I remember once removing nearly 30 small oxalate stones from a Dachshund whose X-ray had looked unremarkable until we did an ultrasound.

Treatment depends on the type of stone, the size, number, and if there’s an obstruction. Struvite stones can often be dissolved medically with special diets that acidify the urine. This, however, demands strict compliance and careful monitoring. Calcium oxalate stones don’t dissolve and typically require surgical removal. Obstructed animals are medical emergencies and must visit a veterinarian immediately.

Prevention is the golden strategy. For dogs, routine urine tests, dietary modification and encouraging water intake are key. For cats, it’s also about reducing stress because feline lower urinary tract disease, including stones, often flares up during times of environmental stress.

While bladder stones often recur, knowing the type of stone your pet formed the first time around helps in crafting a customised prevention plan. I once treated a Golden Retriever whose struvite stones returned twice before his family understood the importance of completing every antibiotic course and sticking with his diet. He hasn’t had a recurrence in three years.

Bladder stones are painful, disruptive and, in some cases, life-threatening. Yet they’re also one of those conditions where early intervention and informed care can drastically alter the outcome.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.

Also read: What supplements your pet really needs