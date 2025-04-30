How pet parents can guard against bladder stones this season

Bladder stones, or uroliths, are mineral formations that develop in the bladder when urine becomes concentrated and certain minerals start crystallising. In dogs and cats, they can vary in composition and each has its own causes, implications and treatments. The stones may be single or multiple, large or gravel-like, and can be so many and so tightly packed that they resemble a bag of marbles on an X-ray. These stones irritate the bladder lining, cause pain, inflammation, blood in the urine, and most dangerously, obstruction—especially in male animals, where the urethra is narrower and more prone to blockage.