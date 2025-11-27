Travel: Inside the Philadelphia pub behind 1,000 love stories

Baker’s book captures not only McGillin’s 165-year history but also the modern love stories it continues to inspire. There’s the man who left his debit card, came back to retrieve it the next night—and met the woman who became his wife. The woman whose friends brought her here to recover from a broken engagement; that same night, she met her future husband. His wedding ring now bears one word engraved inside: McGillin’s. Then there’s the pair of runners who had completed Philadelphia’s 10-mile Broad Street Run in the rain. Each was coaxed by friends to stop for “just for one drink". They left not only with beer but with a partner, and now have two toddlers.