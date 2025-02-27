How collaborative philanthropy helps gender inequality
SummaryBy committing to bold investments and building strategic partnerships, philanthropy can drive transformative change
Gender equality is not only a fundamental human right but also a crucial driver of inclusive and sustainable development. Yet, in the Global South, entrenched gender inequality remains a significant barrier to social and economic progress. Women and girls in these regions face persistent challenges in education, employment, leadership and financial independence, limiting their personal potential and constraining their countries’ overall growth.