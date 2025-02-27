How collaborative philanthropy helps gender inequality

Recent research by Bridgespan and Dasra shows that collaborative philanthropic funding has grown significantly over the past decade, driven by increasing wealth accumulation and a rising interest in philanthropy. These collaborative funds, which pool resources and expertise from various stakeholders, offer a promising alternative to traditional philanthropic models in addressing complex social challenges. In the Global South, the number of collaborative funds has grown to at least 175 in the past two decades. Of the 70 funds that participated in a Bridgespan survey, 42% were launched in the last 10 years, and 76% in the last 20 years, reflecting the increasing appeal of this model.