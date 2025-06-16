Pickleball is now part of the recruitment offer
Companies are finding partners to provide pickleball, running, and other fitness activities in order to attract and retain employees
Don’t say it out loud lest you jinx it but corporate India is embracing the active lifestyle. Until recently, “corporate wellness programmes" focused mainly on regular medical check-ups, mental wellness workshops and health insurance cover. Then there was the annual sports day, which usually meant hosting an in-house cricket tournament. The difference now is that a number of companies are partnering with sports brands to support running, pickleball, obstacle-racing and other activities as more India Inc. employees want to participate in such events instead of passively engaging as spectators.
Sometimes, it’s an incentive that gives the employee a push; other times it’s the employee who pushes the company to bring about the change.