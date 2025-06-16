Pickleball is now part of the recruitment offer

The novelty value can fade quickly, too. One race organiser explains that many corporate participants do not return after having “won a medal once." “Not everyone is sporty or interested in being active," Chaudhary says. “Many do it at least once to fit in. Some participate for bragging rights. Many do it because they want to experience it at least once and find out what the hype is about," says Chaudhary, who has been at Puma India for 18 years, during which he has seen interest in sports events spike and drop in waves. Another reason people steer clear of such events is because they are usually held on weekends and people don’t want to compromise on family time, Chaudhary points out.