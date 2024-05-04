A note on the issue: When the sun shines
Communities across India have unique ways of preserving foods for earning a livelihood, warding off scarcity, ensuring nutrition and adding flavour to meals
About 15 years ago, when I was in Kallidaikurichi, on the banks of the Tamirabarani in Tamil Nadu, to do a story on the hometown of some of the state’s biggest industrial families, I had to bypass narrow streets that were covered end-to-end with appalams (papads) drying in the sun. Women had hand-flattened and sold them for years, making the town synonymous with appalams, until machines took over and turned them out faster.