‘Sugarcane Tigers’: How the spread of sugarcane created an accidental new habitat for Pilibhit’s tigers

About a month ago, around 6 in the morning, when the sun had only just begun to press its heat into the fields of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, Chameli Devi, 60, stepped out for rakhwali—her daily work of keeping watch over the standing crop, warding off stray cattle, nilgai, and whatever else the forest might send into the fields. The wheat, brushing against the edge of the forest fence, stood ready for harvest.
That morning, the fields somehow felt hostile. Then a low, guttural roar cut through the stillness. Chameli froze. About 15 metres ahead, well inside the field but partly concealed between the standing wheat and the thinning tree line, stood a tiger.
“It was almost camouflaged in the cereal grass,” she says. “It was only when I looked closely, in the direction of the sound, that the black stripes began to stand out.”
“The roar hit me like a bolt, right there, under my feet. I just made sure I didn’t lose my calm.” Years of working these lands had taught her how to hold her ground, even when the boundary between the forest and field dissolves without warning. She stood still—until the tiger turned away. Only then did Chameli break into a run, fleeing the farm.
Encounters like Chameli’s are not rare here; if anything, they are part of the rhythm of life in the Pilibhit forest belt. Across the world, an estimated 46.7 million people live alongside tigers, but the forests of Pilibhit and their surrounding areas support among the highest human population densities of any tiger conservation landscape. Located in the Terai belt, where the Himalayan foothills slope into the Indo-Gangetic plains, the region forms part of the Terai Arc Landscape, with the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve anchoring this network through its sal forests and grasslands.
A long, narrow forest hemmed in by villages and farmland, the landscape is frayed. Cultivation has steadily replaced what was once wild. And this proximity between a shrinking forest and expanding agriculture has made such encounters increasingly common.
Over the past two decades, the rapid spread of sugarcane cultivation has further reshaped this terrain. With over 70% of land in the Terai’s settlements now under sugarcane cultivation, the crop rises tall and dense, mirroring the region’s grasslands and offering tigers both cover and prey. Conservationists and locals have come to call them “sugarcane tigers”—big cats that move through farmland as easily as they do through forests. Tigresses are known to give birth in these fields, while others follow livestock and wild prey that stray into cultivated land.
Amid this shifting landscape, the region has emerged as a hotspot for human-tiger conflict, often with devastating consequences. According to Mohammad Kasim, a Pilibhit-based conservationist who has been working on human-wildlife conflict and tiger conservation in the region for over a decade, more than 60 people have been killed in tiger encounters in the area since 2010. With over 80% of the district’s population dependent on agriculture, the risk is embedded in everyday work, in fields that double up as shared habitat.
It is in this landscape of risk that women work alongside men—guarding crops, tending cattle, irrigating farms and working in sugarcane fields where tiger movement is common. But much of the women’s labour remains poorly paid, or folded into household farming itself, without recognition, wages or land ownership. With no land ownership or bankable source of income, women live in a state of perpetual anxiety of losing a loved one and their livelihood.
When the Tiger Walks Out
In many tiger landscapes, the biggest problems arise when people go into tiger territory. Pilibhit’s main challenge to coexistence is tigers leaving the protected area.
The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve was officially notified in June 2014. Since then, a combination of increased prey base, investments in monitoring technologies, and stronger anti-poaching patrols has allowed tiger numbers to recover rapidly. The population rose from around 25 in 2014 to nearly 65 by 2018, according to data from WWF India, marking one of the fastest recoveries in the region. This growth earned Pilibhit the inaugural TX2 Award in 2020, given by a consortium of international conservation agencies to sites that have successfully doubled their tiger populations within a decade.