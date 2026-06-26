‘Sugarcane Tigers’: How the spread of sugarcane created an accidental new habitat for Pilibhit’s tigers

Over time, farmers have developed their own ways of negotiating this risk. Anjali’s mother-in-law used to walk around the farms banging a thali to alert the big cats. Now the farmers play Govinda-era Bollywood music or the occasional Punjabi song on speakers. More importantly, she adds, one has to learn to read the land. “You have to look carefully for pug marks. Even the trees you read them. If the bark is scratched, it means a tiger has passed. Sometimes it also means it has marked its territory… then it’s very possible you will see it again in the coming days in the same area.”