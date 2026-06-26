‘Sugarcane Tigers’: How the spread of sugarcane created an accidental new habitat for Pilibhit’s tigers

About a month ago, around 6 in the morning, when the sun had only just begun to press its heat into the fields of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, Chameli Devi, 60, stepped out for rakhwali—her daily work of keeping watch over the standing crop, warding off stray cattle, nilgai, and whatever else the forest might send into the fields. The wheat, brushing against the edge of the forest fence, stood ready for harvest.