How non-stop matches are driving football's biggest stars to burnout and threatening their careers

France is already battling with injuries and injury scares. Their lanky new forward, Hugo Ekitike, who was one of the few bright sparks in a difficult season for Liverpool, and who was all set to partner the phenomenal Kylian Mbappé, has been ruled out with a tear in his Achilles tendon. Mbappé, who is, without exaggeration, the biggest and brightest attraction at the Cup, is down with an injury too. A torn hamstring has ruled him out of the last few matches of the season for Real Madrid, and the man who is one of only two players in the history of the World Cup to score in two consecutive finals (2018 and 2022, where he struck a hat trick in a losing cause) is in a race against time to be fit again for the Cup.