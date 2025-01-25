The benefits of reading poetry in a world of muddled meanings
SummaryThe world we live in is a wasteland of words, but reading poetry reminds us that language can be used with precision and intention
By the time you are reading this, most of us would have entered into a death struggle with our new year resolutions. The hard numbers from our blood tests would have softened around the edges. The airy bounce acquired during a few days of vacation would have dissipated. What remains is our familiar selves and our tanhai (loneliness). The tanhai may even seem worse given how even last week our selves seemed nicer, cooler, more relaxed.
And about now a portion of you would be transferring your annoyance with life to this foolish Malayali columnist who has borrowed this Hindi/Urdu word fecklessly. Here is the thing though. As soon as I used this word from a language I may have learnt in school (and from TV) in that sentence, I was immediately cheered up.