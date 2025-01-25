The benefits of reading poetry in a world of muddled meanings

Poetry puts you in a spacesuit to zip about the universe in. I read that scoldy letter Gandhi sent Annie Mascarene, (lawyer, activist, member of the Constituent Assembly and later Kerala’s first MP) when she gave a political speech in Bombay in 1946—“I know that you have no control over your tongue and when you stand up to speak, you blab anything that comes to your mind." I read that and I imagine Mascarene responding in American writer Lucille Clifton’s words, arguing that people are mad at her because “they ask me to remember/ but they want me to remember/ their memories/ and i keep on remembering/ mine".What Constitution would we have had if people held their tongues and remembered only what other people wanted them to remember.