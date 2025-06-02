How to talk politics at work when you disagree
Geetika Sachdev 5 min read 02 Jun 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Summary
Discussing politics at work can be a double-edged sword. While it can serve as an ice-breaker, it can also cause damage
Since the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir last month, Ishaan Kanoi has been discussing politics in his office more than ever. Though Kanoi, 38, usually maintains a “neutral" stance at work, the recent tension between India and Pakistan forced him to “break the code".
“I couldn’t help myself if anyone spoke against India," says the Mumbai-based sales professional at an IT company. “While I usually refrain from contributing to political conversations at work, it felt like the right step to defend my country now. It resulted in several arguments with my colleagues."
