How to talk politics at work when you disagree

Since the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir last month, Ishaan Kanoi has been discussing politics in his office more than ever. Though Kanoi, 38, usually maintains a “neutral" stance at work, the recent tension between India and Pakistan forced him to “break the code".

“I couldn’t help myself if anyone spoke against India," says the Mumbai-based sales professional at an IT company. “While I usually refrain from contributing to political conversations at work, it felt like the right step to defend my country now. It resulted in several arguments with my colleagues."

Unlike Kanoi, Ananya Banerjee has always been vocal about her political ideologies at work. In recent weeks, though, her views have resulted in several confrontations, impacting her relationship with co-workers. She has regrets about this.

“There have been several repercussions—a former manager blocked me on social media and started to ignore me at work. He was otherwise very appreciative of my achievements but we now don’t see eye to eye. Some other colleagues also choose to ignore me," says Delhi-based Banerjee, 41, who works as a content head at an advertising agency.

Given the political upheaval across the world, it’s becoming harder to keep politics out of the workplace. Organisations and employees are embedded in the larger socio-political structure of the country, so they are impacted by it as well, says Ankita Tandon, associate professor (organisational behaviour and human resources), International Management Institute, Delhi. When people come to work, they bring their whole selves: their professional expertise, their personality, their beliefs, their mental models, and their opinions, she adds. “Political discussions are a kind of social interaction. Organisations cannot stop people from engaging in social and political discussions as it might be looked upon as curtailing the right to free speech."

Discussing politics at work, however, can be a double-edged sword. While it can serve as an ice-breaker, it can also cause damage. The 2024 State of the Global Workplace Report by analytics and advisory company Gallup, which surveyed 10,000 employees, suggests the same.

About 14% of employees in the report claim having political discussions with co-workers has helped them feel included. But 12% say political conversations at work have made them feel uncomfortable.

“In this scenario, organisations can set guidelines for such discussions to happen within certain boundaries," suggests Tandon.

‘Us Versus Them’ Talk

With social media providing a constant stream of political news and commentary, it’s natural that employees will bring their political views into the office, says Vigil Thomas, head of human resources at Bengaluru-based digital payments startup, ToneTag.

There’s another caveat—unchecked political opinions or the spread of misinformation can subtly but significantly, erode team dynamics.

“What starts as a casual remark or a shared link can quickly spiral into deeper issues that affect trust, collaboration and morale," says Thomas. “When employees share biased or inaccurate political content, it can damage their credibility."

Heated political discussions also disrupt focus. Meetings can veer off track, time is lost debating unrelated topics, and productivity suffers. Over time, teams may begin to polarise, forming cliques based on ideological alignment. This creates an “us versus them" environment, making some employees feel excluded and less likely to contribute.

So, how can HR professionals and managers manage political discourse in a way that maintains a professional, productive and respectful work environment?

“While fostering an inclusive, open environment where employees can freely express themselves is essential, the workplace must also be a space where focus remains on collaboration, performance and shared goals," says Thomas. “Disagreements over political views often escalate into personal conflicts."

Tandon agrees, adding that verbalisation of strong political opinions and discussion of information circulating on social media can easily escalate into conflicts and confrontations at work. Once that happens, interpersonal relationships can get affected which, in turn, can reflect in changes in team dynamics and team.

The involved employees may form negative opinions and lack trust in each other, which is likely to spill over into work. “There is a strong relationship between interpersonal relationships at work and team cohesion, happiness, satisfaction and performance," says Tandon.

Setting an Example

Establishing a strong foundation starts with setting clear guidelines about workplace behaviour during the onboarding process, suggests Thomas. “Emphasise the importance of maintaining respect for differing views while making it clear that political discussions should not overshadow professional responsibilities," he adds. “Make sure these expectations are reinforced regularly."

The goal is not to silence voices but encourage conversations where diverse perspectives are respected, says Sahil Sharma, global chief human resource officer at RateGain, a global provider of AI-powered travel and hospitality SaaS solutions. “The senior leadership must set the tone that the goal is understanding, not persuading. Provide team members with resources on empathetic listening and constructive communication," he adds.

In industries where political discourse may be part of the work, such as public policy, social justice, or media, creating designated spaces for employees to express their views is a smart decision. Thomas says, “These discussions should be voluntary, structured, and moderated to ensure they remain respectful and productive."

Organisations must also communicate to their staff that all political opinions are welcome during interpersonal interactions, says Tandon.

However, employees must be willing to be sensitive towards each other’s viewpoints and emotions, and know when to de-escalate discussions before they become too heated. “Organisations must firmly communicate that political opinions should not be entertained during work related discussions," she adds.

In any case, leaders and managers should model the right behaviour by staying neutral about politically sensitive topics at work, focusing conversations on shared goals and business objectives rather than personal beliefs, suggests Sharma. “Besides, leaders must consider hosting short awareness sessions on digital literacy and responsible information sharing to prevent the spread of fake news," he says.

There must also be a mediation mechanism for conflict resolution should any differences in personal opinions lead to interpersonal conflicts. “Plus, organisations must create clear guidelines regarding consequences for employees who let interpersonal differences of political opinions seep into workplace coordination and productivity," says Tandon.

Lastly, regular training and workshops to foster team trust, open communication and team cooperation across hierarchies can help maintain a positive team environment. “Proactive policies and respectful boundaries are essential to keep the workplace focused, inclusive and collaborative," says Thomas.

