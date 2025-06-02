How to talk politics at work when you disagree

Also read: The power of hitting pause during a workday

Given the political upheaval across the world, it’s becoming harder to keep politics out of the workplace. Organisations and employees are embedded in the larger socio-political structure of the country, so they are impacted by it as well, says Ankita Tandon, associate professor (organisational behaviour and human resources), International Management Institute, Delhi. When people come to work, they bring their whole selves: their professional expertise, their personality, their beliefs, their mental models, and their opinions, she adds. “Political discussions are a kind of social interaction. Organisations cannot stop people from engaging in social and political discussions as it might be looked upon as curtailing the right to free speech."