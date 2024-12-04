Pollution puts cats in distress, too
SummaryFeline asthma mirrors human asthma but the symptoms seem benign and so it is often diagnosed late
Air pollution and deteriorating air quality have become hot topics in recent times, grabbing headlines for their impact on human health. Our feline companions are equally at risk, though their suffering is often unnoticed until the condition becomes severe. Feline asthma, a chronic respiratory condition in cats, is frequently overlooked in discussions about pet health but it’s a growing concern. Surprisingly prevalent across all breeds, including resilient Indie cats, feline asthma mirrors human asthma in many ways.