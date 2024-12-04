Pollution puts cats in distress, too

Air pollution and deteriorating air quality have become hot topics in recent times, grabbing headlines for their impact on human health. Our feline companions are equally at risk, though their suffering is often unnoticed until the condition becomes severe. Feline asthma, a chronic respiratory condition in cats, is frequently overlooked in discussions about pet health but it’s a growing concern. Surprisingly prevalent across all breeds, including resilient Indie cats, feline asthma mirrors human asthma in many ways.

In cats with asthma, the trouble starts in their small airways, which can become inflamed and constricted in response to irritants or allergens. Triggers like dust, smoke, mould, or even pollen can lead to recurring episodes of respiratory distress. Where air quality hovers at unhealthy levels for weeks or months, the risks are more pronounced. Cats in urban homes are exposed to irritants from both outdoor and indoor sources, making it critical for owners to understand the condition and its implications.

The air we breathe is often filled with particulate matter, vehicle emissions, industrial fumes and seasonal pollutants. Cats, especially those predisposed to asthma, don’t have the luxury of avoiding these irritants. Besides, their airways are far more sensitive than ours. Every breath could bring in particles that inflame their airways, leading to coughing, wheezing, or in severe cases, life-threatening breathing difficulties.

The challenge in identifying feline asthma is that its symptoms can mimic other more benign issues. A cat coughing might seem like it’s hacking up a hairball. Rapid or laboured breathing could be mistaken for anxiety or overexertion after play. This ambiguity often delays a diagnosis, leaving the cat to suffer until the condition worsens. But attentive pet parents can spot the red flags—episodes of wheezing, prolonged coughing fits, or a noticeable effort in breathing—and take action. Some cats may also go off food and may be uninterested in play.

Also read: The importance of socialising your kitten

For many households, the air inside the home isn’t much better than the one outside. From burning incense and using chemical-heavy cleaning products to smoking indoors, there are many ways we inadvertently create a hostile environment for our pets. Even cat litter, a seemingly harmless daily necessity, can release dust and fragrances that irritate a cat’s lungs. These triggers compound the risks posed by outdoor pollution.

Once a cat is diagnosed with asthma, the goal shifts from curing the condition to managing it. Medications such as inhaled corticosteroids or bronchodilators are often prescribed to reduce inflammation and ease breathing. Getting a cat to accept an inhaler can be a bit of an adventure, but with patience (and maybe some treats), it’s manageable. Many owners find that their cats adjust surprisingly well to the routine. For extreme cases, oral or injectable corticosteroids may be prescribed.

Besides medication, creating an asthmatic cat-friendly environment can make a world of difference. This could mean investing in an air purifier to tackle indoor pollution, choosing dust-free and unscented litter, and cutting down on activities that release irritants, like burning incense or using aerosol sprays or even strong perfumes.

During periods of high outdoor pollution, such as the post-Diwali haze or winter smog, keeping your cat indoors with windows closed is a smart move. Small steps like these can significantly reduce the frequency and severity of asthma attacks.

India’s air pollution crisis is a long-standing issue, and while efforts to address it on a systemic level are crucial, they are unlikely to yield immediate results. While we advocate systemic changes to improve air quality for all, pet owners can take immediate measures to protect their furry friends. Using air quality monitoring apps can help you stay informed about pollution levels, enabling you to plan better for your cat’s safety. On days when pollution peaks, simple actions like keeping your cat indoors, sealing windows, and limiting exposure to irritants can make a significant difference.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.

Also read: How to take care of senior cats