Pollution puts cats in distress, too

The challenge in identifying feline asthma is that its symptoms can mimic other more benign issues. A cat coughing might seem like it’s hacking up a hairball. Rapid or laboured breathing could be mistaken for anxiety or overexertion after play. This ambiguity often delays a diagnosis, leaving the cat to suffer until the condition worsens. But attentive pet parents can spot the red flags—episodes of wheezing, prolonged coughing fits, or a noticeable effort in breathing—and take action. Some cats may also go off food and may be uninterested in play.