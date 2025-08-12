Beat procrastination with the Pomodoro Technique

It is a Wednesday afternoon and the song playing in your head on a loop is, Manic Monday by the Bangles. If you can relate to this, you’re probably stuck in a rut, productivity-wise and you are dreading the to-do-task list you will need to tackle sooner or later. “Demotivation, or being unmotivated, is not uncommon," says Mumbai-based psychologist Jenisha Shah. It is more common than you think and one needs to accept that it is okay to feel like you are stuck in a rut, especially when you are anxious, she adds.

“Quite often, the reason we feel like we’re stuck in a rut is stress or burnout," explains Megha Jain, clinical psychologist, at Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, Delhi. So how does one get back feeling motivated? “Try breaking your tasks into smaller, manageable goals," advises Jain. “This way, you can feel a sense of accomplishment without being overwhelmed." If you are, for instance, struggling with writing something, instead of writing long paragraphs, start small. Write two sentences, then five.

Shah believes that changing your environment, going to a cafe, a co-working space, or asking a friend or relative if you could work from their home for the day, can work wonders, “especially if you are a freelancer or an entrepreneur". She has a few more suggestions: “Don’t hesitate to reach out to friends or a professional for support, talking it out can really help. And remember to practice self-compassion—it’s okay to have off days!" Decluttering your workspace or rearranging it is another way to gain clarity, according to Jain.

But what about those times when you question yourself about what you are doing and why? “Remind yourself of your sense of purpose, understand where it is taking you. Understanding your goal better will help you move forward with the tasks at hand," says Jain. “The idea is to get going—that’s what motivation is about."

Talk about productivity and the idea that it’s about getting more things done, checking off lists and then making more of them and Shah quickly debunks it. “Productivity is about getting things done consistently and in a competent way. It is about doing things well rather than finishing several things in haste." Her advice? Prioritise your tasks. For example, if there’s an appointment with a doctor you’ve been meaning to take that should be on top of your list vis-a-vis chores like, say, picking up dry cleaning or groceries. “These are things that can easily be delegated," Shah says.

Break Work into Small Tasks

Another strategy that Jain strongly recommends to keep your energy (and motivation) up is the Pomodoro method. “You can even just use a kitchen timer to work in focused bursts and take breaks," she mentions. The Pomodoro method was invented in the 1980s, by Francesco Cirillo, a university student. The technique entails setting timers for 25 minutes to focus on a task and finish it, taking a five or ten-minute break, and repeating the process all over. “The average human’s brain doesn’t sustain attention for more than 20-25 minutes. With this method, one can get chunks of a task done, and the resultant feeling is quite rewarding," says Jain.

For Shah, too, the technique works because each time you set your timer, your mind is forced to focus better, knowing that it takes 10-15 more minutes to complete the task. And this thinking, according to her, works well not only on those with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) or those who have trouble focusing, but for anyone who wants to up their productivity.

Rewarding oneself is an effective way to stay motivated, says Jain, because it is like giving yourself a pat on your back once a set target is reached. “Rewarding yourself after completing tasks releases dopamine and encourages you to keep going. Just make sure your rewards are budget-friendly—think of fun, inexpensive activities or social hangouts instead of splurging on material things," says Jain. Shah believes that the rewards need to be commensurate with the type of milestone reached. For example, if you have gone to the gym consistently for a month, you could pamper yourself with a spa treatment or a meal at your favourite restaurant. “This will push you to set bigger goals like training for the marathon next," says Shah.

For both the therapists, berating ourselves when we fall behind by a few tasks is a no-go. “Berating or disciplining yourself harshly doesn’t work. The key is to find excitement each step of the way, but not let it get blown out of proportion," says Shah. Refining your to-do list can help prevent that overwhelmed feeling, says Jain. “Focus on what’s truly important and regularly review your list to keep it relevant. By setting achievable goals, creating a realistic reward system, and staying on top of your priorities, you can enhance your focus and productivity, making it easier to push through those tricky times of low motivation," Jain says.

