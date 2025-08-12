Beat procrastination with the Pomodoro Technique
Our brains can only focus for short bursts, so breaking tasks into chunks can feel rewarding and help boost productivity
It is a Wednesday afternoon and the song playing in your head on a loop is, Manic Monday by the Bangles. If you can relate to this, you’re probably stuck in a rut, productivity-wise and you are dreading the to-do-task list you will need to tackle sooner or later. “Demotivation, or being unmotivated, is not uncommon," says Mumbai-based psychologist Jenisha Shah. It is more common than you think and one needs to accept that it is okay to feel like you are stuck in a rut, especially when you are anxious, she adds.
“Quite often, the reason we feel like we’re stuck in a rut is stress or burnout," explains Megha Jain, clinical psychologist, at Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, Delhi. So how does one get back feeling motivated? “Try breaking your tasks into smaller, manageable goals," advises Jain. “This way, you can feel a sense of accomplishment without being overwhelmed." If you are, for instance, struggling with writing something, instead of writing long paragraphs, start small. Write two sentences, then five.