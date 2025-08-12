Beat procrastination with the Pomodoro Technique

Rewarding oneself is an effective way to stay motivated, says Jain, because it is like giving yourself a pat on your back once a set target is reached. “Rewarding yourself after completing tasks releases dopamine and encourages you to keep going. Just make sure your rewards are budget-friendly—think of fun, inexpensive activities or social hangouts instead of splurging on material things," says Jain. Shah believes that the rewards need to be commensurate with the type of milestone reached. For example, if you have gone to the gym consistently for a month, you could pamper yourself with a spa treatment or a meal at your favourite restaurant. “This will push you to set bigger goals like training for the marathon next," says Shah.