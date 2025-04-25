Lounge
How pop culture becomes power for Gen Z, millennials from Bahujan backgrounds
Balram Vishwakarma 9 min read 25 Apr 2025, 03:00 PM IST
SummaryFor Bahujan youth, fluency in pop culture is a survival skill and a strategy for self-respect. Education isn’t enough; real opportunity is in acquiring cultural shorthand
A few years ago, I found myself in the middle of a conversation with my office mates, all graduates of universities such as Symbiosis and New York Film Academy, about Martin Scorsese and his cinema. I knew enough to smile and nod but not enough to riff. And in that moment, I knew exactly what was happening. Everyone at the table had grown up speaking a dialect I was just beginning to learn: cultural shorthand. Not English. But something slipperier.
