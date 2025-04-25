How pop culture becomes power for Gen Z, millennials from Bahujan backgrounds

Caste doesn’t always announce itself through slurs or surnames anymore. In 2025, it’s subtler. It’s in the rhythm of taste. A dance everyone seems to know. When to laugh. Who casually drops Succession, quotes Fleabag, or instinctively knows how to dress down for a client lunch. The kind of exposure that counts isn’t about degrees or English. It’s about taste. And if you are from a working-class or Bahujan background, no one hands you that memo. You have to discover what that memo even is on your own. One moment of quiet discomfort at a dinner table, one late-night Wikipedia dive, one awkward laugh at a joke you didn’t get. Until it clicks.