Positive ageing: It takes a village to age well
SummaryA sense of community and staying curious are critical to positive ageing, which is a way of life for many seniors who see the post-retirement years as a new phase. Now, an ecosystem is growing to support them
“Don’t let your age weigh you down. Even now I feel there’s so much to do," says Kanta Agarwala, 70, from Siliguri, West Bengal. In May, Agarwala took part in a beauty contest, Seenager Queen 2024, held for women aged 45 and above. Voted the second runner-up with the title of “Graceful Glamour", Agarwala and the other contestants were groomed by Kuntanil Das, chief executive officer of a design school, IFM Academy in Siliguri, who also encouraged them to sign up for a free month-long interior design course at his institute. There were 50-55 contestants, 13 of them over the age of 65. “It brought out the child in us," says Agarwala. The grandmother of four believes that if an opportunity comes along, and if there’s even a smidgen of self-belief to take it on, one should go ahead. “If you participate, it may not lead to awards, but you will learn something."