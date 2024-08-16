Positive ageing: It takes a village to age well

It is already a way of life for many seniors, who see the post-retirement stage as an opportunity for growth and meaning; now, an ecosystem is growing to help them. “Positive ageing is all about doing the things you want to do, not what society tells you to do," says Neeraj Sagar, founder of WisdomCircle, a post-retirement work marketplace. WisdomCircle is a digital platform that connects retired professionals with organisations for work opportunities. Its motto is to make retirement a choice by helping retired professionals to find ways to work flexibly, network with peers and learn new skills. “For me, the No.1 hallmark of positive ageing is being curious. Curiosity, the urge to learn new things, these are the bedrock," says Sagar, 53, a former leadership hiring expert. He started WisdomCircle in 2022 when he noticed that even as life expectancy rises, more of the population faces cognitive decline. “Post-retirement is not preparing for an end-of-life scenario anymore. With life expectancy going up, medical science making rapid advances, at 50 you need to be thinking about how your life is going to look for the next 50 years. You need to plan for that," says Sagar.